UK-Dutch publishing giant announces partnership with Chinese publisher

Phoenix Publishing

19 Jun, 2023, 10:04 ET

Phoenix Publishing and Media heralds 'significant milestone' in partnership with Springer as they announce joint publications deal

Springer and Phoenix will publish and disseminate China's best research results to global readers

LONDON and BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Publishing and Media, one of the largest publishing groups in China, has signed a new strategic 3-year publishing partnership with Springer, a leading global academic publisher at Beijing International Book Fair on 16 June 2023.

Springer and Phoenix Publishing and Media will jointly publish and disseminate China's best research results to global readers, share Chinese culture and academic thoughts with the world, and promote mutual understanding between the East and the West.

The new co-publishing programme will focus on social sciences and humanities titles.

Recent data shows that China is the world's leading producer of research articles (553,233 in 2020). Phoenix Publishing and Media is expanding in scholarly publishing through collaborations with international partners including Springer Nature, Taylor & Francis and Brill.

Niels Peter Thomas, Director for Books, Global President of Greater China, Springer Nature, said: "We are honoured to work hand in hand with Phoenix Publishing & Media Co., Ltd. Mutual trust and respect have been established by initiating cooperation on important reference books. The success of this project demonstrates the strong alignment of our vision for intergroup co-publishing. In the future, the two parties will jointly publish and disseminate China's best research results to global readers, share Chinese culture and academic thoughts with the world, and promote mutual understanding between the East and the West.

Xu Hai, Editor-in-Chief of  Phoenix Publishing and Media said: "This announcement marks a new phase of our partnership with Springer as we start down the road of joint publishing. Therefore, today's signing is a milestone and heralds a new beginning. We believe that through the cooperative publication of academic thoughts, the light of thought can truly illuminate the mutual understanding and mutual reference of diverse civilizations."

The first book in the publishing programme Dictionary of Chinese Cultural Knowledge, a total of 1411 entries covering six major aspects of ideology, social governance, literary history, art and aesthetics, human geography and artefacts science and technology, edited by Professor Xu Baofeng, was published in Chinese in 2021 by Jiangsu Phoenix Education Press. Springer will publish the English edition; and they intend to produce the German edition in the near future.

SOURCE Phoenix Publishing

