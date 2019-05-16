UK Executive MBA Market Revenue is Expected to Reach Over USD 155 Million by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Findings

It is predicted that the number of employed people will increase from 32,502 thousand in the year 2018 to 34,625 thousand by the year ending 2023E.

Average fees charged for UK Executive MBA programmes is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.0% during the period 2018-2023E.

In future, it is anticipated that the demand for customized courses will increase further; as 70.0% of the programmes will be customized in the UK Executive MBA market by the year end 2023E.

Increase in the Number of Enrollments: The enrollments in the UK Executive MBA market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period 2018-2023E, as more number of industry professionals will become aware of the EMBA programmes and the salary hike after perusing the course will encourage them to take up this course. Moreover, rapid changes in the businesses coupled with increasing demand for personal and professional growth, value addition to business and in-depth understanding of a course will attract the companies and individuals towards executive MBA programs in the UK over the years.

Increasing Demand for Customized Courses: As technology will advance in the coming years, the demand for a customized program will increase positively as industry professional will prefer to choose electives of their own choice which will provide them specialization in a particular sector. It is anticipated that 70.0% of the programmes offered in the colleges in future will be customized.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UK Executive MBA Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type of Program (Structured and Customized), By Electives, By Blended Learning (Online & Offline and only Offline), By Program Duration and By Course Type (Part Time only, Full Time only or Either Full or Part Time)" believed that the Executive MBA market in UK will grow due to increase in the number of people employed, increase in the fees structure and increase in the number of customized programs offered.

The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 12.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

- By Type of Program

Structured

Customized

- By Electives offered

0-10

10-20

Above 20

- By Blended Learning

Offline and Online

Only Offline

- By Program Duration

Less than or equal to 24 months

Greater than 24 months

- By Type of Course

Part Time only

Full Time only

Either Part Time or Full Time

- Key Target Audience

B Schools

Online Education Consultancies

Ministry of Education/ Higher Education Authority

Online Education Aggregators

Investors in Private Equity Firm

- Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023E

- Institutes Covered:

The University of Aberdeen , Aston University, The University of Bath

, Aston University, The University of Bath University of Bedfordshire , Birmingham City University

, City University The University of Birmingham , The University of Bolton , The University of Bradford

, The University of , The University of The University of Bristol , The University of Cambridge , Cardiff University

, The , University Cardiff Metropolitan University, The University of Central Lancashire

Metropolitan University, The University of City, University of London , Cranfield University, De Montfort University

, Cranfield University, De Montfort University University of Durham , The University of East Anglia , The University of Edinburgh

, The University of , The The University of Essex , The University of Exeter , Glyndwr University

, The University of , Glyndwr University The University of Greenwich, University of Hertfordshire , The University of Hull

, The University of Hull The University of Lancaster , Leeds Beckett University, The University of Leeds

, Leeds Beckett University, The University of University of the Arts , London , London Business School

, , London School of Economics and Political Science , Loughborough University

, University of Nottingham , The Nottingham Trent University

, The The University of Oxford , The University of Salford , The University of Sheffield

, The University of , The University of University of Suffolk , The University of Surrey

, The University of University of Wales Trinity Saint David, University of Ulster,

The University of Warwick , The University of Winchester , University of Worcester

, The University of , University of Sheffield Hallam Universitys

- Key Topics Covered in the Report

Introduction on UK Executive MBA Market

Business Cycle in UK Executive MBA Market

Timeline of Major Institutes in UK Executive MBA Market

UK Executive MBA Market Size by Revenue (2012-2018)

UK Executive MBA Market Segmentation

UK Executive MBA Market Segmentation by Types of Program (Structured/Customized)

UK Executive MBA Market Segmentation Electives Offered (On the basis of Colleges)

UK Executive MBA Market by Blended Learning (Offline and Online or Offline only) on the basis of Program

UK Executive MBA Market by Type of Program (Part Time, Full Time or Either Part Time or Full Time)

Strategies Adopted by Colleges in UK Executive MBA Market

Global Synopsis of Executive MBA Programs

Trends and Developments in the UK Executive MBA Market

Issues and Challenges in the UK Executive MBA Market

Government Regulations in UK Executive MBA Market

SWOT Analysis UK Executive MBA Market

Competitive Scenario and Company Profiles of Major Players in the Market

UK Executive MBA Market Future Outlook and Projections (2018-2023E)

Analyst Recommendations in UK Executive MBA Market

For more information, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/education/uk-executive-mba-market/204158-99.html

