UK Facilities Management Outsourcing Report 2020-2024 with Profiles for 100+ Leading Facilities Management Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facilities Management Outsourcing Market Report - Research & Analysis UK 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Combining the best of both quantitative and qualitative input, this exclusive report is based on industry sales and a wide range of secondary sources. The 200+ page strategic market report includes FM companies with 95 billion in sales in 2020 and considers the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit on the UK FM Market.



This 11th edition report illustrates and analyses market size, trends, service mix and end use sector share in the facilities management outsourcing market in 2020, supported by relevant and incisive qualitative discussion on key market influences, M&A activity in 2019/2020, with market forecasts to 2024.



1 page profiles for 100+ leading FM companies are also provided, along with 3 years financial history to illustrate the recent performance of the market.



Discussion of the key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats, including a SWOT & PEST analysis.



This report combines the best of both - quantitative data from the industry and relevant and insightful qualitative analysis. Coupled with our price guarantee, we simply can't be beaten on quality of research or price.



The Facilities Management Market Report Includes:-

UK Facilities Management Market by Value 2014-2024

Key Market Trends & Influences Analysis

Product/Service Mix, Market Sizes & Trends 2014-2024

End Use Sector Share 2014, 2020 & 2024

1 Page Profile for 100+ FM Providers - Turnover / Profit Estimates for Each Company, Ranking for Contractors

FM Industry Structure & Detailed Analysis 2014-2024

NEW for 2020 - 'Ultimate Pack' spreadsheets with market size, sector shares, end use sizes & rankings

SWOT & PEST, Ansoff Growth Prospects, Positive & Negative Influences, Future Prospects for Facilities Management Market

Quantitative market sizes based on industry sales, supported by detailed discussion of market trends, service sector mix, end use sector share, influences & future prospects are provided.

Market Size, Trends & Share 2014-2024 for:-

Integrated / Bundled FM;

Contract Catering

Contract Cleaning;

PFI / PPP

Property Maintenance & O&M

Security

End User Market Mix, Demand Trends & Share 2014, 2020 & 2024 Provided for:-

Education

Central & Local Government

Social Housing

Health

Financial / Professional

Transport / Logistics

Utilities

Tech / Communications

Manufacturing

Retail

Property Management

Leisure

This unique report represents a comprehensive yet cost effective tool for understanding the historical, current and future performance of the UK Facilities Management Outsourcing Market. Based on industry sales & primary research & written specifically for material & equipment suppliers and FM contractors, this easy to use, independent market report represents an invaluable tool to increase sales to the Facilities Management Market.



The methodology for this report included analysis of sales, profit & balance sheet data from the industry, coupled with primary research information from Government sources, FM companies, manufacturers and other trade sources. This was supported by secondary research from trade journals, company reports, Companies House, Government statistics, trade associations, company websites and existing knowledge in this sector. The report is also unique in that a full year 2019 turnover and profit estimate is provided for every company reviewed.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwo3xn



