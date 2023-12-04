UK Facility Management Market Report 2023-2028: Market Resilience Shines as UK Emerges from Pandemic Disruptions

04 Dec, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market will stabilize somewhat to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028.
This study calculates the United Kingdom facility management (FM) market revenue using end-user contracts and includes the outsourced FM market (excluding in-house FM services).
Revenue figures for the total FM market describe the addressable market, which is the market that FM service solution providers target. The UK FM market is the most developed, sophisticated, complex, and competitive market globally, with a long and well-developed history and culture of outsourcing, which has been commonplace in the public and private sectors for decades.
Nonetheless, just as global markets show signs of moving on from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK economy is now stuck in a period of high inflation and low economic growth. High inflation is creating a tailwind for increasing FM prices and revenues.
While this will likely continue driving revenue expansion, it is forcing up costs and putting pressure on service providers' margins. Therefore, in 2022 and 2023, high inflation has triggered stronger-than-expected FM revenue growth.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the FM market outlook and how will Mega Trends shape the future?
- What are the transformational trends in the FM market through 2028?
- What is the UK FM market forecast through 2028?
- How will transformational trends yield new business opportunities in growth markets?
- What is the FM market's vision for 2028, by delivery model and customer segment?
- What are the top technology and service opportunities in the FM market through 2028?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Facility Management (FM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Key Findings and the CEO's 360-degree Perspective
- UK FM Market in Numbers
- Percent Revenue by Segment
- CAGR by Segment
- The 5 Main Pillars of FM Transformation in the United Kingdom
- Top Growth Opportunities
- Predictions
- Conclusions
3 Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Services Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Questions This Study Will Answer
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- UK FM Market Overview
- UK FM Market Growth Outlook
- Top 5 FM Developments
- Future FM Trends
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Economic Uncertainty in the United Kingdom - Areas of Impact
- UK FM Universe
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Contract Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type
- FM Market by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
- FM Market by Contract Type across Customer Sectors
- Market Growth Outlook by Customer Sector
- FM Market by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
- FM Market by Service Type across Customer Sectors
- Market Growth Outlook by Service Type
- FM Market by Region
- Short-term Growth Opportunities
- Medium-term Growth Opportunities
- Long-term Growth Opportunities
5 Competitive Analysis
- UK Competition Trends
- Key Competitors by Service Background in the UK FM Market
- Key Competitors by HQ Location/Parent Group Nationality
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Companies to Watch
- M&A Activity in the UK FM Market
- Summary of Key Deals
6 M&A Activities 2020-2023
7 Growth Opportunity Universe: Short-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Decarbonization Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 3: Workplace Technology and Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4: Customer Alignment
- Growth Opportunity 5: Remote Services
8 Growth Opportunity Universe: Medium-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability and ESG
- Growth Opportunity 3: User Experience and Hospitality Services
- Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services
9 Growth Opportunity Universe: Long-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3: AI-based Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services
- Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration
