UK Federal Credit Union Names Ryan Ross President & CEO

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for UK Federal Credit Union (UKFCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Ross as the next President & CEO. Ross's first day serving the members of UKFCU will be October 14, 2024.

Ryan Ross, President & CEO of University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union

"During our extensive and thorough nationwide search, the Board of Directors understood what type of leader was needed to help deliver exceptional service to our members and growth opportunities for the organization and employees," said Tyler Gayheart, Board Chair. "When speaking to Ryan, the Board could very quickly recognize his deep history and understanding of Credit Unions and member-centric ideologies that maintain our unique position and appeal to Central Kentuckians. We were also impressed by his vision and commitment to innovation and providing value to our members. The Board is excited to see Ryan lead UKFCU for many years to come."

Ross has a proven track record of success leading Credit Union's of various sizes with his most recent assignment of bringing transformational growth to Soarion Credit Union, formerly Air Force Credit Union in San Antonio, TX. He will leverage his 16 years of experience in the financial services industry to reinforce the Mission and Vision Statements of UKFCU with the goal of creating value for UKFCU's more than 107,000 members.

"I'm honored to be named as President & CEO of an organization with such an impressive and long-standing reputation in the community," stated Ross. "Community is an incredibly important concept within the Credit Union movement, and while my first official day is weeks away, I'm eager to engage and connect with Lexington and surrounding areas including: members, Preferred Partners, the University of Kentucky, and our local schools. I'm looking forward to identifying opportunities to collaborate and help bring growth to all corners of Central Kentucky."

In Mr. Ross's previous leadership roles, he has spent time in Florida and Texas. He's excited to introduce his wife and daughter to Lexington and the natural beauty of Central Kentucky, and the many amenities and experiences Kentucky offers.

UK Federal Credit Union (UKFCU) has been proudly serving the University of Kentucky and Central Kentucky since 1937 and now has more than $1.50 billion in total assets. UKFCU is a full-service financial institution offering a wide assortment of products and services; including checking and savings accounts, mortgage, auto, and commercial loans, and investment services. For more information about how to join the UK Federal Credit Union, visit www.ukfcu.org.

