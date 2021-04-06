UK Health Tech Company Zedsen Closes $12M Series B, and Expands Executive Team with New Appointment of Dr. Caroline Hargrove as CTO

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zedsen, a UK health tech company with a revolutionary non-invasive technology that helps consumers understand their health based on data coming from their bloodstream, today announced a $12 million Series B investment at a $110 million valuation, while also appointing Dr. Caroline Hargrove, former CTO of Babylon Health, as Chief Technology Officer.

The investors include: Joseph R. Grano, former Chairman and CEO of UBS Financial Services Inc; Nasser Kazeminy, Investor, Founder of NJK Holding and Chairman of the Ellis Island Honor Society (EIHS); Tony Rice, Former CEO of Cable and Wireless; Bonnie Mcalveen Hunter, Chairperson of the Red Cross; and Jim Harpel, Investor at Palm Beach Capital.

The addition of Dr. Hargrove and the new investors bring Zedsen closer to its mission to bring true, continuous, proactive health to everyone. Every health app created so far relies on data gleaned from outside the body, such as heart rate, temperature and movement. Some, such as apps for monitoring diabetes, get data from the blood, but only invasively, requiring needles or patches that puncture the skin.

What's been missing is a way to add important biophysical data from the bloodstream – continuously, comfortably, and without requiring needles or any action from the user. Zedsen's world-first technology provides that crucial window into the body through a sensor that sits on the skin's surface. By analyzing the combination of internal and external data, Zedsen can more precisely and richly give users an understanding of their health so they can make small lifestyle changes that have significant long term benefits.

The potential use cases are wide-ranging. Trends towards prediabetes can be spotted and reversed; fertility can be tracked; diets can be understood and tailored to each unique biological response.

"Low-cost, non-invasive technology for monitoring blood to a high standard is the holy grail that has profound, life-enhancing impact – whether you are monitoring metabolic health to improve athletic performance, or working to reverse the trend towards diabetes. I'm delighted to be working on developing such transformative products based on Zedsen's novel non-invasive technology and being part of Zedsen's amazing team," said Dr. Hargrove.

Renowned for her visionary leadership and ambition for future healthcare, Dr. Hargrove brings an impressive portfolio of experience to the team. Dr. Hargrove received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal from The Queen for services to Engineering; won CBI's First Women of Engineering and Manufacturing award; was named one of the 50 most influential Women Engineers in the UK by The Telegraph; was a Founder and CTO of McLaren Applied Technologies; and since 2018 was CTO of $2 billion telehealth pioneer Babylon Health.

"Caroline's technical expertise will be intrinsic to the next stage of our journey, but most importantly, we are inspired and excited by her vision for hyper-personalised healthcare," said Zedsen CEO Daniel Honeywell. "Neither of us can accept the status quo. Chronic disease accounts for 41 million avoidable deaths each year. Knowing this can be prevented through meaningful biological insights and manageable lifestyle changes will allow us to actually deliver on the promise of proactive, personalized and preventative care."

About Zedsen

Zedsen is on a mission to make true, continuous proactive health a reality for everyone by helping people understand the inner workings of their bodies so they can stay their healthiest longer.The company's world-first technology unobtrusively gathers key biological signals from the bloodstream using non-invasive sensors. Data gathered leads to hyper-personalised insights about health, fitness and diet, with support and suggestions as unique as each individual user. Small lifestyle changes have significant impact by helping to prevent and reverse trends towards harmful conditions, and keep us healthier for longer.

Just as personalized data has the power to change the individual, collective data changes the world. Anonymised population data to allow for macro level research and changes in global healthcare. www.zedsen.com

SOURCE Zedsen

Related Links

http://www.zedsen.com

