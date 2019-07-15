DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Home Insurance Consumer Research Report July 2019 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Not all householders are insured Householders, defined as individuals who either own their own home (with a mortgage or outright) or who rent their home, represent eight-in-ten adults in the UK. The penetration of homeownership rises very strongly with rising age, income, and social grade, while the penetration of renting declines strongly with rising age, income, and social grade.

Seven-in-ten adults own any type of home insurance, with the result that around three-quarters of householders have insurance cover and around one-quarter go without cover. Like homeownership, the tendency to own insurance tends to rise with age and affluence.

Uninsured Householders tend to be relatively young consumers and include a relatively high percentage of adults from C2DE social grades, especially unemployed/not working/student adults. Uninsured Householders include a relatively high percentage of adults living in flats, so are likely to include a high percentage of recent first-time home buyers.

Key facts

80% of adults are householders, of which 53% own their homes and 28% rent their homes.

71% of adults own any type of home insurance. While most householders (77%) have home insurance, 23% go uninsured.

Adults who own their own homes - either outright or with a mortgage - represent 67%of all adults with home insurance.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Not all householders are insured

And not all the insured are householders

Risk aversion and value perceptions strongly motivate home insurance ownership

Being a confident savvy consumer helps encourage insurance cover

The Age Dichotomy

Many policyholders may shop online but they are flexible in their approach

The circular flow of online attitudes

Policyholders like combined, standalone policies and few opt for policy add-ons

Significant potential for Smart Home technologies

The Customer Journey is often a repeat trip

Price comparison websites (PCWs) the prime research resource

A fine balance between price and cover

Policyholders have very few problems being a customer

Beware the journey's end: policyholders are not very loyal

Six-in-ten policyholders could be good cross-selling prospects

2. INTRODUCTION

3. PROFILE OF THE INSURED

Key findings

80% of adults are householders

Age, social grade and income the major influences on householders

Seven-in-ten adults own home insurance

Insurance ownership tends to rise with age and affluence

4. HOW CONSUMERS APPROACH INSURANCE

Key findings

Risk aversion and value perceptions

Attitudes strongly influence insurance ownership

Confidence and self-reliance

Insured householders are the most likely to know what they are doing

The age division

Predisposition toward an online customer journey

Insured householders are the most focused on an online customer journey

Circular movement in agility

5. THE TYPE OF INSURANCE OWNED

Key findings

Consumers prefer buying combined buildings and contents cover

Homeowners represent almost seven-in-ten insured adults

Separate policy ownership peaks in London

Adults doubting the value of insurance often buy contents or buildings only policies

Most policyholders buy standalone policies

Most policyholders pay for their insurance annually

Few policyholders take out add-ons with their insurance

Potential for home telematics or Smart Home technologies

Young affluent policyholders the most open to a Smart Home offer

But there is potential for insurance-linked sales among more mature and less affluent policyholders

6. THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY BEGINS

Key findings

Most policyholders are repeat purchasers

Over four-in-ten policyholders renew

Switching is a sign of confidence and discontentment

The importance of the renewal prompt

Renewing does not mean accepting, especially if you have a combined policy

Most policyholder who renew are pro-active

7. BUYING A POLICY: FINDING THE RIGHT DEAL

Key findings

Price comparison websites the prime research resource

Ease of use and information the key positives of PCWs

Online attitudes drive online self-discovery

The PCW dominance is here to stay

Policyholders can find brokers but lack the trust to use them

Policies are purchased primarily directly from the provider

Purchasing by policy

8.PRICE, COVER OR BRAND

Key findings

Five buying strategies

Policyholders shop online to get the right cover and a low price

Seven-in-ten policyholders negotiate

But can consumers negotiate from a position of strength?

It's the volume of paperwork that limits knowledge

9. BEING A POLICYHOLDER

Key findings

For most policyholders, owning a policy is a problem-free experience

Be careful, it's your most affluent customers you are annoying the most

Online policy management now becoming the norm

9% of policyholders have claimed within the last year

Problems and claims often go hand-in-hand

The claims process goes smoothly for most claimants, resulting in high levels of satisfaction

10. ENDING THE JOURNEY: CUSTOMER LOYALTY AND SWITCHING

Key findings

Policyholders do not stay very long

And loyalty is not about to increase soon

Switching is strongly price led

Little evidence for price walking

11.CROSS SELLING OPPORTUNITIES

Key findings

Home insurance policyholders are a prime market for insurance products

Large gaps in insurance coverage for electronic products



Companies Mentioned



Direct Line

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

MIS Group UK

