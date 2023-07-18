UK HVAC Market 2023: Systemair, Zehnder, Daikin, Bosch, and Johnson Controls Lead the Industry

18 Jul, 2023, 11:30 ET
The UK HVAC market will be valued at around $5,344.81 MN in 2022. This report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of the HVAC in the UK.
Over the years, HVAC systems have been increasingly adopted across several end-user applications. Increasing applications among sectors with a high expectancy of standards and manufacturing in the HVAC market must meet regulatory standards and provide robust solutions.
The residential sector dominates the HVAC market. The demand is characterized by different climatic conditions, necessitating several types of HVAC equipment. Most vendors in the UK HVAC market dedicate their maximum operations to catering to the commercial sector.
Further, the choice of equipment varies depending on the structure and purpose of commercial buildings. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the UK HVAC market to gain access to commercially launched products.
Key Highlights:
- The UK government started several schemes and measures to improve indoor air quality in residential, commercial, and industrial building structures in 2022. The renewable heat initiatives is one of the major drivers for the HVAC market.
- The UK government is expected to drive the demand for new and energy-efficient HVAC equipment during the forecast period. Hydrochlorofluorocarbons refrigerants, including R22, were prohibited across the UK by 2018.
- Approximately 750,000 medium- to large-scale HVAC existing units require an update in technology. Therefore, several HVAC manufacturers in the country expect significant growth in the demand for HVAC equipment during the forecast period.
- In the UK, HVAC systems are more common for larger buildings, such as business centers or hotels, due to the combined heating, ventilation, and air conditioning functionalities they provide. However, the installation cost can be high.
- New regulations and standards that are proposed by indoor air quality authorities in the UK are expected to increase opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period as old traditional HVAC units are being phased out.
- Regulations and initiatives to maintain indoor air quality in the UK are based on four major strategies -indoor air pollution source control, heat ventilation, recirculation of air, and air filtration.
- Health concerns and measures for the consumption of HVAC equipment increased significantly due to the impact of the pandemic in areas of applications, such as hospitals, public infrastructures, and residential units.
- Despite the positive outlook for the HVAC market in the country, several manufacturers will face intense competition from both home competitors and European competitors with excessive capacity and ability to benefit from favorable exchange rates during the forecast period.
Key Vendors
- Systemair
- Zehnder
- Daikin
- Bosch
- Johnson Controls
- Mitsubishi Electric
Other Prominent Vendors
- Carrier
- LG
- Honeywell
- Danfoss
- S & P
- Hitachi
- TCL Electronics
- Camfil
- Dunham Bush
- Backer Springfield
- Fujitsu
- Midea
- Alfa Laval
- Wolf
- Grundfos
- Nuaire
