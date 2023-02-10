UK hydraulic manifold market: Growth opportunities led by Approved Hydraulics Ltd. and Dreelside Engineering Ltd.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK hydraulic manifold market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2.86 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.49%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the UK hydraulic manifold market was valued at USD 13.46 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand from end-user industries, stringent regulatory norms and standards on vehicular emissions, and the growing deep mining industry. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UK Hydraulic Manifold Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Approved Hydraulics Ltd., Dreelside Engineering Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Eurofluid Hydraulic S.r.l., Heap and Partners Ltd., Helipebs Controls Ltd., HydraForce, Inc., Hydraproducts Ltd., Hyserve Ltd., Indutrade AB, Ipswich Hydraulics Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Related Fluid Power Ltd., Renishaw Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, SCX Special Projects Ltd., T A Savery and Co. Ltd., The West Group Ltd., Universal Hydraulics Ltd., and Wandfluh UK Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (oil field and farm equipment, heavy construction equipment, production and material handling equipment, off-highway equipment, and others) and type (mono-block manifolds and modular manifold blocks).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion

Oil field and farm equipment:

The oil field and farm equipment segment was valued at USD 5.15 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The demand for oil and gas has been rising owing to factors such as economic recovery, rise in industrial activities, and high demand for heat because of the prevalent cold weather conditions. The growing demand for energy exploration, rising industrialization, and an increasing number of exploration and production projects will also contribute to the growth of the segment in focus during the forecast period. Such factors are increasing investments in the upstream sector in the continent, which is further driving the growth of the segment in the UK.

Related Reports:

The hydraulic seals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1305.25 million. This report extensively covers product type (rod seals, piston seals, wiper seals, and others), end-user (automotive and aerospace, heavy industry and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

The Europe electric and hydraulic vehicle winch market share is expected to increase by USD 370 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the electric and hydraulic vehicle winch market in Europe segmentation by type (electric vehicle and hydraulic vehicle) and geography (Europe).

What are the key data covered in this hydraulic manifold market report in UK?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydraulic manifold market in UK between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the hydraulic manifold market size in UK and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hydraulic manifold industry in UK

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydraulic manifold market vendors in UK

Hydraulic Manifold Market Scope In UK Report Coverage Details Page number 127 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.08 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Approved Hydraulics Ltd., Dreelside Engineering Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Eurofluid Hydraulic S.r.l., Heap and Partners Ltd., Helipebs Controls Ltd., HydraForce, Inc., Hydraproducts Ltd., Hyserve Ltd., Indutrade AB, Ipswich Hydraulics Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Related Fluid Power Ltd., Renishaw Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, SCX Special Projects Ltd., T A Savery and Co. Ltd., The West Group Ltd., Universal Hydraulics Ltd., and Wandfluh UK Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on UK: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on UK: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Hydraulic manifold market in UK 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Hydraulic manifold market in UK 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Oil field and farm equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Oil field and farm equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Oil field and farm equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Oil field and farm equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Oil field and farm equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Heavy construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Heavy construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Heavy construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Heavy construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Heavy construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Production and material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Production and material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Production and material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Production and material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Production and material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Off-highway equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Off-highway equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Off-highway equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Off-highway equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Off-highway equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Mono-block manifolds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Mono-block manifolds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Mono-block manifolds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Mono-block manifolds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Mono-block manifolds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Modular manifold blocks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Modular manifold blocks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Modular manifold blocks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Modular manifold blocks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Modular manifold blocks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 64: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 65: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 66: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 67: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 68: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 69: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Dreelside Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Dreelside Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Dreelside Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Dreelside Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Eurofluid Hydraulic S.r.l.

Exhibit 73: Eurofluid Hydraulic S.r.l. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Eurofluid Hydraulic S.r.l. - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Eurofluid Hydraulic S.r.l. - Key offerings

11.5 Heap and Partners Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Heap and Partners Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Heap and Partners Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: Heap and Partners Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Helipebs Controls Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Helipebs Controls Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Helipebs Controls Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Helipebs Controls Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 HydraForce, Inc.

Exhibit 82: HydraForce, Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: HydraForce, Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: HydraForce, Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Hydraproducts Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Hydraproducts Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Hydraproducts Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Hydraproducts Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Hyserve Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Hyserve Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Hyserve Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Hyserve Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Indutrade AB

Exhibit 91: Indutrade AB - Overview



Exhibit 92: Indutrade AB - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Indutrade AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Indutrade AB - Segment focus

11.11 Ipswich Hydraulics Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Ipswich Hydraulics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Ipswich Hydraulics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Ipswich Hydraulics Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Related Fluid Power Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Related Fluid Power Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Related Fluid Power Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Related Fluid Power Ltd. - Key offerings

11.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 101: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 102: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 104: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.14 SCX Special Projects Ltd.

Exhibit 106: SCX Special Projects Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: SCX Special Projects Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: SCX Special Projects Ltd. - Key offerings

11.15 T A Savery and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: T A Savery and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: T A Savery and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: T A Savery and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.16 The West Group Ltd.

Exhibit 112: The West Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: The West Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: The West Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Wandfluh UK Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Wandfluh UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Wandfluh UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Wandfluh UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

