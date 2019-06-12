UK Jewelry Brand Missoma Introduces The Momposina Collection

LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Missoma is going back in time to craft a collection that was inspired by Marisa's personal experiences in Colombia. Introducing Momposina, a new 40-piece line inspired by the historical city of Mompox, a World UNESCO Heritage site that's been seemingly frozen in time. At once sophisticated and playful, Momposina is the latest covetable collection from one of the fastest growing jewelry brands in the UK and the US.

Missoma's Founder and Creative Director Marisa Hordern continues to travel the world in search of inspiration. The Momposina collection was brought to life in the historical town of Mompox, Colombia. Marisa's personal travels to Colombia inspired her to learn more about the traditional craftsmanship of the country and to celebrate the skilled goldsmiths and their unique artistry.

"While exploring Colombia, I was introduced to the beautiful historical town of Mompox and the Escuela de Taller - an amazing school which enables local children and young adults to learn skills in traditional Colombian craftsmanship. My experience of Colombia inspired me to create a collection celebrating the artisans of Mompox and the ancient craftsmanship of Colombia. With its sculptural form and vibrant colours, this collection has been a work of passion and exploration into a country I feel honored to have experienced personally."

- Marisa Hordern, Founder and Creative Director

Momposina features 40 new pieces including chandelier hoops, motif necklaces and statement rings. And, like all Missoma pieces, they are designed to be stackable and compliment one's existing collection. All pieces are crafted from a mix of 18ct gold vermeil (on sterling silver) and 18ct gold plated (on brass) and some feature gemstones in pink Rhodochrosite, green Amazonite, and rainbow Moonstone.

The collection will be available at missoma.com on June 12th. All styles are under $200.

About Missoma

Missoma's Founder and Creative Director Marisa Hordern creates versatile and interchangeable pieces combined with semi-precious gemstones and zircon pavé set in 18kt gold vermeil to be worn alone or layered. In 2018, it was named fourth on the Sunday Times ' Fast Track 100 list , honored as one of the quickest growing companies in the UK. Prices ranging from $25 – $387, Missoma is available globally at www.missoma.com

