UK Legal Services Consumer Survey/Research Report 2021: Zoom, Skype and Other Video Consultations Have Become Accepted as a Way of Talking to a Legal Advisor
Jun 04, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Legal Services Consumer Research Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
At first glance, the UK Legal Services Consumer Research Report 2021 re-enforces results from previous years, i.e. the same practice areas dominate consumer use, law firms and solicitors are the main go-to advisors, fixed fees continue to increase their role as the main pricing model, and a large majority of law firm users are ready to use the same firm again if another legal matter arises.
However, the latest survey of consumer legal services took place after a year of dealing with the pandemic and there is one survey theme which is clearly a result of the pandemic and others that might have been influenced by it:
- First, Zoom, Skype and other video consultations have become accepted as a way of talking to a legal advisor and consumers are comfortable with these consultation methods: almost everyone (90%) that has used Zoom or something similar in the last year is comfortable with this option and would be happy to use this from now on.
- Secondly, choosing a law firm or legal advisor is no longer limited to local choices for most consumers: for the first time since the survey began three years ago most would be happy to consider using a legal advisor anywhere in the country.
- Thirdly, more adults than before are turning to digital sources when they are looking for a legal advisor, including search engines and comparison sites.
Other headlines from the survey include:
- In 2021, there are 83% that would be influenced in their choice of law firm by price information on a law firm website, i.e. when choosing between law firms they would choose the one giving clear price information on their site.
- For the first time in the three years of this survey, the percentage using consumer review and comparison sites in 2021 reached double figures (10%) from 6% in 2020 and just 4% in 2019.
- Of some concern is that consumer knowledge over regulation and avenues for redress if something goes wrong has not improved in the last three years. Fewer than a quarter of consumers knew that their law firm was regulated, not many checked their consumer rights, and less than one in five of those who have used a law firm were aware of the Legal Ombudsman and understood that they could go here, as a last resort, to complain.
- Consumer awareness of leading legal brands has increased in the latest year compared to the previous year: where brand comparisons are made between 2021 and 2020, 60% of the brands considered have increased their awareness. Just three brands have awareness levels above 50% and these are InjuryLawyers4U, National Accident Helpline, and First4Lawyers. The fourth largest brand, in terms of awareness, and increasing brand awareness in 2021 is Irwin Mitchell. Close behind is Slater & Gordon and only two other brands have awareness levels over 30% - Admiral Law and Cooperative Legal Services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Overview
- Four out of 10 consumers have used a law firm/solicitor in the last two years
- Almost half are using for either conveyancing or wills advice
- Word of mouth becoming more important when choosing an advisor
- Word of mouth - the most likely choice for the majority
- Experience and reputation of advisor continues to be the main choice factor
- More willing to go beyond their locality for advice, and published prices help
- Nine out of 10 have been comfortable using Zoom and other video tools
- Fixed fees dominate consumer legal services
- For the first time, approachability of legal advisor tops client satisfaction ratings
- Little change in consumer awareness of their rights and regulation. still low
- A quarter decide to do some or all of the legal work themselves
- Clear interest in freelance solicitors and downloadable legal documents
- Awareness of top 7 legal brands relatively high but no dominant market share
- Market trends and future outlook
2. Introduction
- Report coverage
3. Consumer Use of Legal Services
- One in four have used law firms/solicitors in the last two years
- A quarter have been involved in some DIY legal work
4. Legal Advice Areas
- Residential conveyancing and wills account for almost half of all advice
5. Client Satisfaction
- Client satisfaction with service quality increases marginally
- A large majority of clients would use the same advisor again
6. Finding Legal Representation
- Word of mouth/Internet becoming more important when choosing an advisor
- Word of mouth would also be the popular option for consumers
- Under a quarter knew that their legal advisor was regulated
- Top quality indicators - experience/reputation and legal costs
- Seven out of 10 consumers happy with Zoom consultations or similar
- Zoom and other video consultations worked for nine out of 10 users
7. Paying for Legal Advice
- Fixed fees increase their share as hourly fees decline again
8. DIY Legal
- DIY legal work strongest in probate, wills, and divorce practice areas
- Key reasons for DIY legal work - simple legal process and consumer confidence
- Most would do it themselves again
9. Legal Insurance, Freelancers, Helplines
- Freelance solicitors offering lower cost services - most would use
10. Legal Brands - Awareness and Use
- Many legal brands have increased consumer awareness in the last 12 months
11. Market Trends And Future Outlook
