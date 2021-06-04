UK Legal Services Consumer Survey/Research Report 2021: Zoom, Skype and Other Video Consultations Have Become Accepted as a Way of Talking to a Legal Advisor

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Legal Services Consumer Research Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At first glance, the UK Legal Services Consumer Research Report 2021 re-enforces results from previous years, i.e. the same practice areas dominate consumer use, law firms and solicitors are the main go-to advisors, fixed fees continue to increase their role as the main pricing model, and a large majority of law firm users are ready to use the same firm again if another legal matter arises.

However, the latest survey of consumer legal services took place after a year of dealing with the pandemic and there is one survey theme which is clearly a result of the pandemic and others that might have been influenced by it:

First, Zoom, Skype and other video consultations have become accepted as a way of talking to a legal advisor and consumers are comfortable with these consultation methods: almost everyone (90%) that has used Zoom or something similar in the last year is comfortable with this option and would be happy to use this from now on.

Secondly, choosing a law firm or legal advisor is no longer limited to local choices for most consumers: for the first time since the survey began three years ago most would be happy to consider using a legal advisor anywhere in the country.

Thirdly, more adults than before are turning to digital sources when they are looking for a legal advisor, including search engines and comparison sites.

Other headlines from the survey include:

In 2021, there are 83% that would be influenced in their choice of law firm by price information on a law firm website, i.e. when choosing between law firms they would choose the one giving clear price information on their site.

For the first time in the three years of this survey, the percentage using consumer review and comparison sites in 2021 reached double figures (10%) from 6% in 2020 and just 4% in 2019.

Of some concern is that consumer knowledge over regulation and avenues for redress if something goes wrong has not improved in the last three years. Fewer than a quarter of consumers knew that their law firm was regulated, not many checked their consumer rights, and less than one in five of those who have used a law firm were aware of the Legal Ombudsman and understood that they could go here, as a last resort, to complain.

Consumer awareness of leading legal brands has increased in the latest year compared to the previous year: where brand comparisons are made between 2021 and 2020, 60% of the brands considered have increased their awareness. Just three brands have awareness levels above 50% and these are InjuryLawyers4U, National Accident Helpline, and First4Lawyers. The fourth largest brand, in terms of awareness, and increasing brand awareness in 2021 is Irwin Mitchell . Close behind is Slater & Gordon and only two other brands have awareness levels over 30% - Admiral Law and Cooperative Legal Services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Overview

Four out of 10 consumers have used a law firm/solicitor in the last two years

Almost half are using for either conveyancing or wills advice

Word of mouth becoming more important when choosing an advisor

Word of mouth - the most likely choice for the majority

Experience and reputation of advisor continues to be the main choice factor

More willing to go beyond their locality for advice, and published prices help

Nine out of 10 have been comfortable using Zoom and other video tools

Fixed fees dominate consumer legal services

For the first time, approachability of legal advisor tops client satisfaction ratings

Little change in consumer awareness of their rights and regulation. still low

A quarter decide to do some or all of the legal work themselves

Clear interest in freelance solicitors and downloadable legal documents

Awareness of top 7 legal brands relatively high but no dominant market share

Market trends and future outlook

2. Introduction

Report coverage

3. Consumer Use of Legal Services

One in four have used law firms/solicitors in the last two years

A quarter have been involved in some DIY legal work

4. Legal Advice Areas

Residential conveyancing and wills account for almost half of all advice

5. Client Satisfaction

Client satisfaction with service quality increases marginally

A large majority of clients would use the same advisor again

6. Finding Legal Representation

Word of mouth/Internet becoming more important when choosing an advisor

Word of mouth would also be the popular option for consumers

Under a quarter knew that their legal advisor was regulated

Top quality indicators - experience/reputation and legal costs

Seven out of 10 consumers happy with Zoom consultations or similar

Zoom and other video consultations worked for nine out of 10 users

7. Paying for Legal Advice

Fixed fees increase their share as hourly fees decline again

8. DIY Legal

DIY legal work strongest in probate, wills, and divorce practice areas

Key reasons for DIY legal work - simple legal process and consumer confidence

Most would do it themselves again

9. Legal Insurance, Freelancers, Helplines

Freelance solicitors offering lower cost services - most would use

10. Legal Brands - Awareness and Use

Many legal brands have increased consumer awareness in the last 12 months

11. Market Trends And Future Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Admiral Law

Cooperative Legal Services

DAS

DLG Legal

First4Lawyers

Fletchers

InjuryLawyers4U

Irwin Mitchell

Legal Zoom

Minster Law

National Accident Helpline

Rocket Lawyer

Simpson Millar

Slater & Gordon

Thompsons

Which? Legal

