UK Metals Expo 2023: Unprecedented Growth and Unanimous Resounding Success

UK Metals Expo

12 Dec, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 UK Metals Expo (www.ukmetalsexpo.com) concluded with resounding success, earning acclaim from professionals spanning diverse sectors of the metals, engineering, and manufacturing industry. Held for the second time on September 13th and 14th, the event showcased remarkable growth, doubling both exhibition space and visitor attendance since its inaugural year. The stellar lineup of speakers and engaging discussions underscored the Expo's commitment to advancing the metals supply chain and fostering knowledge sharing.

In a dedicated effort to further elevate the industry, UK Metals Expo is delighted to announce its return in 2024. Save the date for September 11th and 12th as the Expo moves to a larger hall at the NEC, promising an expansion of groundbreaking insights, networking opportunities, and innovations.

As the only event that brings together the entire metals supply chain with the engineering and manufacturing sector, UK Metals Expo spans primary metal manufacturing, supply chain management, metal processing, fabrication, machinery, engineering, surface coatings, and recycling.

Acknowledging the event's success, the Managing Director of Taylor Forgings expressed gratitude, stating, "The UK Metals Expo is an excellent show, well-run and very productive. We'll be here next year."

"Massive success on our side and a very well-organized and pleasant Expo! We can't fault anything, and we have already booked ourselves for 2024 and are looking forward to it!" was also shared by the UK Sales Manager at Behringer Ltd.

The Director of Purchasing at Amari METALS added, "Thank you for a most inspiring and hugely educational event UK Metals Expo 23. I am already looking forward to next year's event, which I am sure will be even bigger and better. Well done to all."

Lord Redesdale, Chair of UK Metals Expo, concluded, " The event has become a cornerstone in the industry calendar, boasting over 200 exhibitors and drawing more than 4,700 industry professionals from 52 countries. With full endorsement and collaboration from the UK Metals Council, its member trade associations, and various industry bodies, the show has transformed into a premier platform. Here, significant initiatives, challenges, and successes take center stage, extensively discussed and showcased within the exhibition and seminar theatres.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and developments at https://www.ukmetalsexpo.com as UK Metals Expo continues to grow, becoming a paramount platform for industry collaboration and progress.

