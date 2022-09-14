UK Metals Expo opens its doors this week, on 14 and 15 September at the NEC Birmingham

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Metals Expo (www.ukmetalsexpo.com) is the NEW event that brings the entire metals supply chain together with the manufacturing and engineering sector on the 14th and 15th September, 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

"UK Metals Expo was long overdue, and I'm really pleased that the UK Metals Council is throwing its full weight behind it in a bid to create an event that will be around for decades to come," said Rachel Eade, newly appointed Chairman of the UK Metals Council (UKMC).

Rachel's appointment comes at an exciting time, with the sector about to host its first ever UK Metals Expo at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

Indeed, the expo will be the first time that the entire industry is both represented and brought together fully under one roof from primary metal manufacture, supply chain management, processing metals, fabrication, surface coatings and recycling with industry experts, leading vendors, engineers and manufacturers.

The event includes a FREE to attend exhibition and conference providing a 2-day comprehensive programme packed with stockholders, products and services, business networking, industry insights, best-practices, and low carbon and sustainable solutions.

"The UK Metals sector is well placed to help deliver this if we can get a national industrial strategy in place that incentivises and promotes the development of more environmentally sustainable manufacturing," added Chris McDonald, previous Chairman of the UKMC.

Key topics for the conference include Sustainable Manufacturing, UK Critical Minerals Strategy, Resource and Energy Efficiency Strategies, Supply Chain Risks Management, Net Zero Solutions, Circular Economy, Future Skills, Innovation and Technology.

Throughout the two days, UK Metals Expo will be the UK's largest metals market place.

Raw material supply challenges and supply chain disruptions have caused serious concerns over the past few years for many industrial sectors. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to source new suppliers, review stocks and mitigate risks in supply chain. Exhibiting companies include Smiths Metals, Goldfreeze, Richard Austin Alloys, Aalco, Sverdrup Steel, Phoenix County Metals, Eural Gnutti, Berkeley Stainless Fittings Ltd, Swiss Steel, Northwest Polishing, Voss Metals, Engmal Metals, BM Steel, Wedge Galvanising, Altair, Hitachi High-tech Analytical Science Ltd and well over 100 more.

A speaker Programme with four themed stages to address industry key challenges.

Coming years will see the need to rise to some significant challenges such as skills shortages, recycling effectively, international trade post-Brexit and increasing competitiveness.

The 2-day speaker programme hosted across four open stages will deliver over 40 hours of free to attend sessions:

Skills, Training & Strategy Circular Economy, Sustainability & Recycling R&D, Technology & Innovation Supply Chain, Trade & Policy

UK Metals Expo is fostering industry wide collaboration and partnerships to deliver a carbon-neutral and circular economy here in the UK.

"Metals matter! They are the backbone of the UK manufacturing industry and also play a critical role in the Green Industrial Revolution. Collaboration matters too! We are thrilled to see UK manufacturers passionately engaging with the metals sector to drive innovation while forging a sustainable future together. Raw materials and skills shortage, price inflation, energy crisis, Covid recovery and post-Brexit trade have created an imperfect storm. UK Metals Expo could not come at a better time", said Lord Redesdale, UK Metals Expo Conference Chair

Aluminium, copper, nickel and Cobalt, just to name a few, are key components for the technologies of tomorrow, from electric mobility, solar modules, wind turbines, electricity networks and battery storage to aerospace, satellites and energy-efficient buildings.

"With the huge demand for those metals and others, recycling is going to be a key enabler in the transition to a low-carbon economy. It also delivers a lower carbon footprint: Recycled copper produces 80% fewer emissions than mining and refining it," said Glencore Global Head of Recycling Kunal Sinha.

Glencore, The Royal Mint and European Metal Recycling (EMR) will discuss the technological advances that enable to 'mine' these critical materials here in the UK and how the 'urban mine' can help transform the UK economy and support businesses of all kinds to meet their carbon reduction targets.

Four Sectors in Focus:

1. Construction

Sustainable stainless steel in building and architecture, a panel discussion chaired by Rob Cooper; Managing Director, British Stainless Steel Association (BSSA).



Decarbonising structural steelwork moderated by BCSA Sustainability Manager joined by William Hare Associates Technical Director, British Steel Environment and Sustainability Director, GPE Head of Technical Project Delivery and Elliotwood Head of Sustainability.



The Forge: UK's first net-zero commercial development that could transform construction steelwork with NG Bailey Engineering Manager, Design Lead for the UK Construction Innovation Hub, Tata Steel Senior Architect and Landsec Head of Design Innovation and Property Solutions.

2. Energy

Building UK Hydrogen Techno Supply Chains in the UK with Adelan Chief Executive, ANT Industries Managing Director and MTC Chief Engineer – Technology.

Business opportunities for metals sector in offshore wind with Anne Velenturf, University of Leeds Research Impact Fellow in Circular Economy.

Rolls-Royce SMR – powering decarbonisation across heavy industry.

Advances in Offshore Pipeline Repairs with Stephen Cater, Principal Project Leader at TWI Ltd.

3. Transport:

UK Materials Strategy for Automotive with Ford Motor Company UK Lightweight Innovations Manager, Alan Banks.

Titanium is tricky – things that went wrong when we made the world's best folding bike with Duncan Clark, New Process Engineering Manager at Brompton Bicycle.

Disruptive transformation in Aerospace and Defence, with Tim Hop, GKN Aerospace Chief Technologist – Metallics; Harry Malins, Chief Innovation Officer at Aerospace Technology Institute; Michael Holmes, CEO at Alloyed and Robert Thomson, Partner at Roland Berger.

4. Packaging

Unilever embraces aluminium to launch its first refillable deodorant with Unilever's Vice President - Deodorants R&D, Vivek Sirohi.

The aluminium beverage can – A value chain Approach to addressing today's sustainability Challenges with CANPACK Group's Global Sustainability Director, Coca Cola Euro-pacific Partners GB's Head of Climate and Sustainability, Speira's Head of Sustainability & Environment and moderated by Alupro's Sustainability and Public Affairs Manager.

Time to repackage the Waste Hierarchy with Robert Fell, Director & Chief Executive at The Metal Packaging Manufacturers Association

Fully endorsed by the entire metals supply chain.

UK Metals Expo also benefits from full endorsement and collaboration from the UK Metals Council and its members: Advanced Forming Research Centre, Aluminium Federation, Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation, British Constructional Steelwork Association, British Metals Recycling Association, British Stainless Steel Association, Confederation of British Metalforming, Cast Metals Federation, the Galvanizers Association, Metal Packaging Manufacturers Association, UK Steel and The Welding Institute.

The show is also supported by numerous other industry bodies and government departments such as the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining, Made in Britain, Innovate UK, The Royal Institution of Naval Architects, the Aerospace Technology Institute, the Foodservice Equipment Association, the Department for Education, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Environment Agency just to name a few.

