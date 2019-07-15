UK Motor Breakdown Insurance Consumer Research Report 2019 Featuring AXA, Allianz, Call Assist, Green Flag, LV, MIS Group UK, RAC, The AA

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Motor Breakdown Insurance Consumer Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Almost half of consumers have breakdown cover. Almost half of consumers own a motor breakdown policy, which means almost six-in-ten drivers have breakdown cover. Ownership of breakdown cover tends to rise with age, income and social grade.

Consumers with breakdown cover show a preference for buying standalone policies, rather than buying cover bundled with other products (e.g. with packaged bank accounts or motor insurance) and they also prefer to pay for their cover annually rather than on a monthly basis.

Motor breakdown cover holders can offer some cross-selling opportunities, outside of the obvious one of cross-selling motor insurance. They have high levels of ownership of home insurance for example. There are also opportunities to sell insurances like mobile phone and gadget insurance without having to win business from incumbent providers.

Key facts

46% of consumers or 58% of Drivers have motor breakdown cover.

48% of consumers with motor breakdown cover are aged 45+ and 62% are from the ABC1 social grades.

64% of cover holders have a standalone policy.

60% of adults with breakdown cover pay for it on an annual basis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Almost half of consumers have breakdown cover

Resulting in a large but slow growing market

Most cover holders are risk-averse and self-reliant insurance buyers

Just over half show an online preference

The start of the customer journey is normally a Deja vu experience

It's wrong to think switching is pro-active and renewing is passive

It's an online world in terms of finding breakdown deals

Cover is marginally more important than price

Owning breakdown cover is a good experience

If the price is not right, the customer relationship ends

2. INTRODUCTION

3. PROFILE OF THE COVER HOLDER

Key findings

Almost seven-in-ten adults own a car

And almost one-in-ten have use of a car they do not own

Meaning over three-quarters of adults are Drivers

46% of adults have motor breakdown cover

Breakdown cover ownership strongly related to age, social grade, and income

Motor breakdown owners are often mature and relatively affluent

Motor breakdown policies primarily cover smaller cars

Six-in-ten cover holders buy standalone policies

And six-in-ten pay for their cover annually

Cross selling Opportunities

4. HOW COVERED CONSUMERS APPROACH INSURANCE

Key findings

Risk aversion and value perceptions

Confidence and self-reliance

Predisposition toward an online customer journey

5. THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY BEGINS

Key findings

Around eight-in-ten policyholders are repeat purchasers

Switching motor insurance often results in a switch of breakdown cover

And renewing a motor insurance policy tends to result in a breakdown cover renewal

Almost six-in-ten First-Time Buyers already own motor insurance

Almost seven-in-ten breakdown cover holders co-ordinate their acquisition actions

The importance of the renewal prompt

Renewing does not mean being passive

The actions taken when renewing motor insurance drives renewal actions for a breakdown

And renewing also means haggling for a better deal

6. BUYING A POLICY: FINDING THE RIGHT DEAL

Key findings

Price comparison websites: the prime research resource

PCWs are favoured because they are easy to use and give the info required

Motor Breakdown Insurance

Brokers need to improve consumer perceptions of trust

The PCW dominance is here to stay

7. PRICE, COVER OR BRAND

Key findings

Five buying strategies

Older adults have a cover bias

You can focus on cover or brands and still drive a hard bargain

But are cover holders in a position to negotiate?

It's the volume of paperwork that limits knowledge

8. BEING A POLICYHOLDER

Key findings

Cover holders are a happy bunch

Because few have encountered any problems

Many cover holders now manage their cover online

12% of cover holders have claimed within the last year

Claiming is a satisfying and smooth process

9. ENDING THE JOURNEY: CUSTOMER LOYALTY AND SWITCHING

Key findings

Loyalty to the breakdown provider is stronger than it is to the motor insurance provider

One-quarter of cover holders are thinking of switching

Switching is strongly price led

10. MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Key findings

Market Drivers

Three big players dominate the market

