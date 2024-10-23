UK named top destination in ranking of most ghost and vampire tours, top 100 horror film settings

Experts at Audley Travel have delved into data from World Population Review, Tripadvisor, and Rotten Tomatoes to uncover the world's most haunted hotspots for spooky trips

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the highest number of ghost and vampire tours, the UK ranks first. When it comes to the most castles, Italy is number one. And for horror movie settings, the top five includes the UK, Japan, France, South Korea, and Germany.

The UK is top-ranked for ghost & vampire tours

Purportedly the most haunted country in the world, the United Kingdom boasts the highest number of ghost- and vampire-themed tours: 177 according to Audley's data.

UK - 177 Romania - 107 Italy - 70 Spain - 35 Czech Republic - 32

Mark Fidrych, UK specialist at Audley says: "I think it's the enormous age of the country. Many people have lived — and died — on these islands, leaving behind relics from Stonehenge to Dunvegan Castle to the Culloden Battlefield. What's more, the modern vampire myth was born in the UK — Bram Stoker was inspired to write Dracula while visiting Scotland."

Italy is revealed to have the highest number of castles

According to Audley's data, there are more than 45,000 castles across Italy, putting it in the top spot for most castles in a single country.

Italy – 45,000 France – 40,000 Ireland – 30,000 Germany – 25,000 UK – 4,000

"The Italian peninsula has seen a lot of strife in its history," remarks Andria Channels, Europe specialist at Audley. "As a result, you'll find a lot of defensive architecture, from walled and fortified farmhouses, called masseria, to classic palaces with secret passages."

Top five most common settings for horror movies

An analysis of the top 100 horror movies of all time showed that the UK has been the setting for the most, at ten, followed by Japan and France, both with four, while South Korea and Germany round out the list with three each.

UK - 10 Japan - 4 France - 4 South Korea – 3 Germany - 3

"The UK has a long tradition of storytelling," says David, who is also a horror movie enthusiast. "Add in the windswept landscapes, decaying castles and manors, and long winters without much to keep people entertained, and you'll find a rich heritage of ghost stories, so it only makes sense that the country hosts a lot of the great horror movies."

Whether you're interested in a ghost-themed vacation, from start to finish, or just want to add a shivery touch to your next trip, Audley's experts have shared yet more ideas for Halloween travels.

For more information

Nicole Barnard

tmwi, acting on behalf of Audley Travel

[email protected]

01789 404180

Note to editors:

Audley Travel is an expert in individually designed travel, creating meaningful experiences in more than 80 destinations across all seven continents. Its dedicated destination specialists use their firsthand knowledge to plan your trip down to the finest detail, choosing experiences that speak to your passions and pairing you with local guides who are top of their field.

SOURCE Audley Travel