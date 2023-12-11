UK Parking Management Market: Increasing Demand for Smart Solutions and Expansion Forecast Through 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Parking Management Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Parking Management market is experiencing stellar growth, largely driven by increased urbanization, technological advancements in smart parking solutions, and heightened investments in infrastructure. The pursuit of efficiency in the parking sector has led to the development of sophisticated management systems that cater to the modern requirements of both private and public enterprises.



Government Regulations: Highlighted within the research publication is the significant impact of government regulations on the market. With over 55% market share in 2022, the government segment remains a dominant force, establishing frameworks for the provision of safe, clean, and efficient public parking facilities.



Key Trends:

Cloud-Based Platforms : The migration towards cloud-based platforms for parking management is empowering providers to deliver intelligent parking space usage and alignment with social distancing mandates.

: The migration towards cloud-based platforms for parking management is empowering providers to deliver intelligent parking space usage and alignment with social distancing mandates. Off-Street Parking Dominance: Off-street parking continues to hold the lion's share of the parking site segmentation, prompted by the need to alleviate congestion and provide secure parking environments.

Competitive Landscape: The analysis delves into the active presence of both local and international players who are pushing the boundaries of the UK Parking Management market with innovative technology integrations, and mobility services tailored for enhanced user experiences.



Evolution of Payment and Technology



Contactless payments and mobile app solutions are burgeoning within the market, simplifying transactions and enriching the parking experience. Smart parking technologies including real-time analytics and sensor systems are becoming increasingly central to parking operations, delivering on the promise of optimization and convenience.



Future Prospects:

As the evolution towards autonomous vehicles accelerates, parking management in the UK is poised for transformation. The integration of Artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics is expected to streamline parking for autonomous and traditional vehicles alike, heralding a new era in urban mobility.



This compelling research is an indispensable resource for stakeholders looking to understand and navigate the rapidly changing landscape of the UK Parking Management market. It presents an extensive analysis tailored for strategic decision-making and long-term planning.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. UK Parking Management Market Overview



2.1 Taxonomy of UK Parking Management Market

2.2 Industry Value Chain

2.3 Ecosystem

2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for UK Parking Management Market

2.5 Growth Drivers of UK Parking Management Market

2.6 Issues and Challenges of UK Parking Management Market

2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on UK Parking Management Market

2.8 SWOT Analysis



3. UK Parking Management Market Size, 2017 - 2022



4. UK Parking Management Market Segmentation



4.1 By Deployment Type, 2017 - 2028

4.2 By Parking Site, 2017 - 2028

4.3 By Region, 2017 - 2028



5. Competitive Landscape



5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

5.3 Company Profiles

Parking Control Management

Northwest Parking Management

Parking and Property Management

Capital Car Park Control

Local Car Park Management

UK Car Park Management

Countrywide Parking Management

6. UK Parking Management Future Market Size, 2022 - 2028



7. UK Parking Management Future Market Segmentation



7.1 By Deployment Type, 2022 - 2028

7.2 By Parking Site, 2022 - 2028

7.3 By Region, 2022 - 2028



8. Analyst Recommendations



