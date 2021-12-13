UK Private Acute Healthcare Market 2021: Growing Interest in Self-Pay Owing to Long NHS Waiting Lists for Diagnostic and Elective Procedures

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Acute Healthcare UK Market Report (7th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first edition to be published since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the new report shows the position of the market immediately before the pandemic, the impact of the pandemic, and the private healthcare sector's recovery as the economy has started to reopen.

This market, estimated to be worth £6.17 billion in 2019, contracted by around 30% during the pandemic, as independent hospitals made beds, theatres and clinicians available to the NHS 'at cost' and elective surgery all but stopped. The overseas market disappeared as travel restrictions were imposed.

However, the market revived strongly in late 2020 and then again following the 2021 lockdown. The number of people treated on private medical insurance has increased, as has the number of NHS-funded admissions as NHS managers have sought to reduce waiting lists.

There has also been growing interest in self-pay owing to long NHS waiting lists for diagnostic and elective procedures. Benefitting from London's reputation for medical excellence, the UK has also attracted patients from overseas as travel restrictions have eased.

Nevertheless, future profitability is hard to predict. Unknowns include the future patient mix and funding tariffs, together with the current economic uncertainties created by economic slowdown, inflation rises, supply shocks and staffing challenges. This important report provides a crucial update on the current position of the market and its key emerging trends.

