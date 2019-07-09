UK Private Healthcare Market to Grow Over US$ 14,000 Mn by 2025 end - PMR

PMR's report titled "Private Healthcare Market: U.K. Industry Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2025" further identifies some of the key trends governing the U.K.'s private healthcare market under the influence of multiple factors. Leading private healthcare providers in the country are now offering several fixed packages for various procedures and treatments in an attempt to lure more patients. The focus has shifted toward a more meticulous marketing of medical services to patients. Some of the private companies are using local media and medical scheme membership brochures to reach out to more number of people. Market players are also investing in improving out-patient services, setting up day clinics and sub-acute beds in order to increase their services offerings. Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16030

Hospital of St. John's & St. Elizabeth, Care UK, CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC, BMI Healthcare, Nuffield Health, HCA Management Services, L.P., Ramsay Health Care, Spire Healthcare Group plc., The London Clinic, Aspen Healthcare (A Sub. Of Tenet Healthcare), Bupa Cromwell Hospital, The Huntercombe Group, KIMS Hospital, 3fivetwo Group, London Welbeck Hospital, The Bournemouth Private Clinic Limited, Alliance Medical, King Edward VII's Hospital, The Private Clinic, and Vein Centre Limited are the key players operating in the region's private healthcare market. Currently, Ramsay holds the top position in the market, maintaining around 21.1% share despite the growing competition.

As per the report, increasing waiting times for various treatment and procedures at public healthcare centers is prompting patients to opt for private healthcare services. This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative market opportunities for private healthcare organizations during the forecast period.

The demand for private acute care services, private specialist services, and private patient care services is projected to remain higher as compared to other private healthcare services over 2025. By 2017-end, private hospitals that provide acute care services are expected to account for more than 57% value share of the market.

Based on end-users, self-pay individuals and NHS referrals are expected to collectively account for a massive market share in terms of revenue. Over the next couple of years, increasing out-of-pocket spending on healthcare expenses is projected to create further demand for private healthcare services in the country.

