UK Real Estate Service Market: Soaring Demand in Build to Rent and Sustainability Practices

The UK Real Estate Service market has been experiencing robust growth, driven by a convergence of factors. Historically low mortgage rates encourage more people to buy homes or invest in real estate, as it makes financing more affordable. Low interest rates can increase demand for property and drive market growth.

Population growth, especially in urban areas, increases the demand for housing, commercial spaces, and infrastructure. This drives the need for real estate services, such as property management, leasing, and brokerage. A strong economy and job creation lead to increased consumer confidence, higher disposable incomes, and improved credit availability. These factors positively impact the real estate market, leading to higher demand for real estate services.



Changing demographics, such as the rise of millennials entering the housing market and the increasing number of baby boomers looking to downsize, impact real estate service demands. Different age groups have diverse needs, influencing trends in buying, renting, and property management. Investments in infrastructure, such as transportation networks, schools, and amenities, can drive growth in certain regions. Improved infrastructure often leads to increased property values and greater demand for real estate services in those areas. Government Policies and Incentives: Government initiatives, such as tax incentives for homebuyers, affordable housing programs, and low-income housing tax credits, can influence the real estate market's growth trajectory.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Property: As per property, in 2022, the residential segment led the real estate market and is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the near future. the residential segment emerged as the driving force behind the robust growth of the US real estate market, showcasing remarkable potential and outperforming other segments. With a thriving economy, low mortgage rates, and a growing demand for housing, the residential sector proved to be a hotspot for investors and homebuyers alike.

By Geography: Region-wise, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest revenue in 2021; however, LAMEA is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. LAMEA's growth potential in the UK real estate market may be attributed to several factors, including international investor interest, increased economic ties, and growing bilateral relations with countries in the region. Additionally, government initiatives and infrastructure developments in LAMEA nations may contribute to heightened interest from both domestic and foreign investors, further accelerating growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The UK real estate market is fragmented. The report covers the major players operating in the United States Real Estate Services. The UK real estate services market has both international and local players. Some of the prominent players in the industry are Jones Lang Lasalle Inc., CBRE Group, Brookfield properties LLC, Home services of America Inc., and Cushman & Wakefield Holdings Inc. The growing real estate market, adoption of new technology by real estate services providers, and a few other factors will increase the growth of the market.



Future Outlook:



The future of the UK real estate market holds several exciting possibilities driven by emerging trends and advancements. Technology will play a transformative role, with increased adoption of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data analytics enhancing the efficiency of property transactions, marketing, and customer service.



Smart homes and sustainable building practices will gain prominence, catering to environmentally conscious buyers and investors. As urbanization continues, mixed-use developments with integrated amenities will become more popular, creating vibrant and walkable communities. The demand for flexible and remote work options will impact property preferences, leading to a shift in the types of spaces people seek.



Additionally, demographics will influence the market, with the millennial generation entering the prime homebuying age and baby boomers seeking downsizing options. While challenges like housing affordability and supply constraints remain, the UK real estate market's future appears dynamic, adaptive, and poised for continued growth and innovation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. UK Real Estate Service Market Overview

2.1 Taxonomy of UK Real Estate Service Market

2.2 Industry Value Chain

2.3 Ecosystem

2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for UK Real Estate Service Market

2.5 Growth Drivers of UK Real Estate Service Market

2.6 Issues and Challenges of UK Real Estate Service Market

2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on UK Real Estate Service Market

2.8 SWOT Analysis



3. UK Real Estate Service Market Size, 2017 - 2022



4. UK Real Estate Service Market Segmentation

4.1 By Property Types, 2017 - 2022

4.2 By Service, 2017 - 2022

4.3 By Regional Split (England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Other Regions), 2017 - 2022



5. Competitive Landscape

5.2 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 5 - 7 Major Players)

5.3.1 Bellway PLC

5.3.2 Galliard Homes Limited

5.3.3 Native Land Limited

5.3.4 Crest Nicholson PLC

5.3.5 Berkeley Group.



6. UK Real Estate Service Future Market Size, 2022 - 2028



7. UK Real Estate Service Future Market Segmentation

7.1 By Property Types, 2022 - 2028

7.2 By Service, 2022 - 2028

7.3 By Regional Split, 2022 - 2028



8. Analyst Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bellway

Galliard Homes

Native Land

Crest Nicholson

Berkeley Group

Countryside Properties

Barratt Developments

Miler homes

London and Quadrant Housing Trust

and Quadrant Housing Trust Cushman & Wakefield

