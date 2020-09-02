UK Retailers Database 2020: Coverage of Biggest Retailers by Turnover in the United Kingdom

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All Retailers in United Kingdom" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database contains 360 British retailers and chains, which are ranked by turnover in each of 18 sectors. For each retailer, a detailed profile is available.

The UK is the third largest economy in Europe after Germany and France. It has a population of 63.6 million people, and a nominal GDP of 1,860 billion. Services, particularly banking, insurance, and consulting services, are the most important activity of the economy, accounting for around 80% of the GDP. Industry, once at the base of the British development, accounts now for roughly 18% of the GDP, and is concentrated in aerospace, pharmaceuticals, cars and natural resources.

The country was severely hit by the financial crisis of the late 2000's. After sixteen years (since 1992) of sustained growth outpacing most of the other developed economies, the GDP of the UK fell by 6% between 2008 and 2009. In 2010, after nationalizing several banks and increasing public spending in a failed attempt to rebound the economy, the government of Brown had a budget deficit of nearly 10% of the GDP. As a response, the newly elected Cameron government imposed harsh austerity measures, including an increase of the value added tax from 17.5% to 20%, and a reduction on social services. By the end of 2013, the UK had managed to reduce the budget deficit to 6% of the GDP and cut unemployment rates. The country was growing at 2.2%, one of the highest figures in Europe.

The British retail business is benefiting from these improvements in the economy. According to the Office for National Statistics, in April 2014, household spending increased by 7% with respect to the same period of the previous year. As in all countries, the most important retail sector is food, led by companies like Tesco, Sainsbury and Wal-Mart subsidiary ASDA. Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Cosmetics also have its share of relevancy in the top 10 list with Marks & Spencer, Boots, Home Retail, and John Lewis.

This database presents the biggest retailers in turnover value in the United Kingdom.



A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:

Tesco

Sainsbury

Asda

Morrison

Aldi

The Co-operative

Amazon

Dixons Carphone

Boots

Waitrose

