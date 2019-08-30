UK Same Day Delivery Market Insight Report 2019
This report reviews the UK same-day delivery market. It has been completely re-researched and re-written in 2019.
It includes:
- B2B segments in industries such as healthcare, high-tech/field service, retail and logistics, and ad hoc deliveries.
- B2C segments such as online retail and takeaway food.
The report quantifies the market size, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability.
It also includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth setting out historical trends and available forecasts.
It identifies and profiles the leading providers of same-day delivery services in the UK.
It includes our forecast scenario for market growth which is based on analysis of market and company trends and relevant growth drivers.
This report is based on
- Interviews with senior-level contacts in the logistics industry
- Extensive research into published industry sources
- In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic environment and relevant market drivers
- Financial analysis of the accounts of companies in the industry
Information from these sources has been synthesised and presented clearly and concisely with extensive use of charts, tables and insightful quotes from interviews to illuminate points and support conclusions
Market forecasts have been constructed using simple assumptions which are clearly stated. Supporting evidence is provided for our assumptions but readers can easily flex them to model alternative scenarios.
The report is intended for:
- Providers of same-day delivery services
- Companies that employ same day carriers including retailers and takeaway restaurants
- Parcel carriers
- Investors in these businesses
- Banks, analysts, consultants and other parties with interests in the sector
- Market regulators and policymakers
Market segments and operating models
Same day delivery covers the transport of a wide range of items across many industries via a variety of business models.
The author's definition of the market for this report includes the following areas:
- B2B same day deliveries including specific services for customers in areas such as healthcare, field service (technical courier) and retail as well as ad hoc deliveries.
- B2C same-day deliveries of online retail items, which has historically been very small but is now growing rapidly as a premium option. It includes both urgent deliveries via dedicated courier and less-urgent deliveries via shared services.
- Takeaway food delivery, a new segment which has been given impetus by the advent of companies such as Deliveroo and Just Eat
The market size is around 800m, having grown at an increasing rate in recent years, as the B2C online retail delivery and takeaway food segments have become established.
Operating models vary between the different segments and delivery types. Operational features may include:
- Traditional, point-to-point, on-demand courier operations
- Scheduled deliveries with shared transport
- In-day hub operation
- Use of a network of distributed inventory locations
- Leveraging of existing delivery operations
- Marketplace aggregators and apps
- Electric cargo bikes
Key trends
- Technology has had a large influence on the market from better tracking to apps enabling marketplace models to operate.
- Increase in flexible working has been important with most couriers working on a self-employed basis. Also, most parcel carriers now outsource their final delivery stage. Recent court cases and potential government action might lead to tightening of the rules which could impact profitability but are not likely to fundamentally change the industry.
- Retailers are starting to offer same-day home delivery, and some consumers have shown they are willing to pay for it, for some deliveries. This is likely to be a major growth driver as same-day home delivery becomes more mainstream.
- Retailers with the necessary scale, a network of operations and capabilities, such as Argos and Amazon, are setting up their own same-day delivery channels, potentially giving them competitive advantages if they can deliver a superior service.
- The healthcare segment has received a boost from the introduction of electronic prescriptions, with medicines often delivered to people who are less mobile via couriers.
- The trend towards more modular equipment that is easier to fix by swapping out damaged components brings more equipment service within the scope of technical couriers.
- e-substitution by email and secure file-sharing software has meant that the document segment has declined significantly, but there is still a requirement for some urgent documents to be couriered.
- Geographical coverage of same-day services are mainly focused on - principally - London and other large cities. Argos, Amazon and CitySprint are exceptions to this, as they offer national same-day deliveries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this report
- What does the report contain?
- What are the sources and methodology?
- Who is it useful for?
- Summary
- Market segments and operating models
- Key trends
- Competitive Landscape
2. Outlook
- About the author: 2019 Parcels & Logistics Research Programme - highlights
- About the author: recent parcels, transport and logistics consulting experience
- About the author: parcels/delivery research and consulting clients
- Contents
- List of charts and tables
3. The same day delivery market
- Industries/Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Takeaway food
- Adjacent markets
- Grocery delivery
- Last mile parcels
- Same day delivery segments and characteristics
- Same day operating models
- Pools of self-employed couriers
- Traditional, point-to-point, on demand courier services
- Scheduled deliveries
- In-day hubs and consolidation
- Use of a network of distributed inventory locations
- Leveraging of existing delivery operations
- Barriers to adoption of same day delivery
Market Trends
- Technology
- Self-employment
- Cargo bikes
4. Retailers' in-house same day delivery offerings
- Amazon Prime Same-Day and Prime Now
- Amazon Fresh
- Amazon Restaurants
- Argos
- Currys/PC World
- Net-A-Porter
- Farfetch
- Wickes
- MatchesFashion.com
5. Pricing of same day services
- Returns
- Same day services used to improve retailer supply chain efficiency
- Enabling later next day cut-off times
- Optimising stock allocation between stores
- Market Size, Growth and Forecasts
- Overall market: historical and forecast growth
- B2B
- B2C
- Amazon
- Argos
6. Third-party same day carriers
7. Outlook for future growth
1. The proportion of online retail for which a same day delivery option is offered
2. The proportion of the population which lives in an area covered by same day delivery options
3. The proportion which is willing to pay a premium for same day
4. The proportion of their deliveries for which they choose a same day option.
8. Takeaway food
- Market Drivers
- UK economic performance
- Growth in internet retail sales and B2C delivery
9. Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Established B2B operators
- New B2C models
- Other logistics and transport providers
- Small local operators
- Leading companies' same day revenues
- Profitability
10. Company Profiles
- Royal Mail
- Royal Mail Courier Services
- eCourier
- CitySprint
- On the dot
- Rico Logistics
- Jinn
- DHL Parcel UK
- Courier Logistics Ltd
- Mach 1 Couriers Limited (Absolutely)
- Sameday plc
- Stuart
- ByBox
- APLE Worldwide Limited
- Addison Lee
- Quiqup
- Gophr
- Paack
- Brisqq
- Deliveroo
- UberEATS
11. Appendix: Abbreviations
