U.K. Sends Nation's Top Competitive Eater to Challenge #1-Ranked Joey Chestnut at the Third Annual Croqueta-Eating Contest in Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in Major League Eating history, the United Kingdom is sending its #1-ranked competitive eater to challenge the #1-ranked competitive eater in the United States and the world, Joey Chestnut. The showdown will take place at the third annual World Championship Croqueta-Eating Contest on Sunday, March 10, at 4:30 P.M. El Croquetazo At Calle Ocho Music Festival Presented by Catalina, in Miami.

2018, El Croquetazo

The event, which takes place during the Carnaval Miami celebration on the city's famed Calle Ocho, is produced by Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, which this year celebrates its 42nd anniversary.

"This year, we return to El Croquetazo at Calle Ocho Music Festival Presented by Catalina—the spiritual home of global competitive croqueta consumption—to witness an international battle" says Major League Eating emcee Sam Barclay, "This will be a fight to the fittest between the U.K. and the World—appropriately over croquetas."

At the 2018 Championship, #3-ranked Geoffrey Esper took the top spot by eating a staggering 154 Catalina croquetas in just eight minutes of sanctioned competition. #2-ranked Carmen Cincotti holds the world record of 158 croquetas, set in 2017.

Other top-ranked eating talents will include #5-ranked Darron Breeden from Orange, VA, #8-ranked Adrian Morgan from New Orleans, LA, #18-ranked George Chiger from Pocono Pines, PA, #21-ranked Matt Hazzard from Normal, IL, #23-ranked Eric 'Badlands' Booker from Selden, NY, #36-ranked Darrien Thomas from Orillia, ON and #42-ranked Katie Prettyman from Marysville, WA.

About Kiwanis Club of Little Havana:

The Kiwanis of Little Havana is an affiliate of Kiwanis International, a worldwide non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to serving children in their communities. Founded in 1975, the Little Havana Chapter is known for using advanced fundraising initiatives, such as Carnaval Miami and its flagship events Carnaval on the Mile and Calle Ocho Music Festival. Through the Kiwanis Little Havana Foundation, the organization impacts thousands of families annually, with youth development programs including holiday giving, scholarships, youth summer camps, back to school and more. For more information, visit www.carnavalmiami.com and www.kiwanislittlehavanafoundation.org .

About Carnaval Miami:

Since 1978, Carnaval Miami ( www.carnavalmiami.com ) has been the marquee annual fundraiser of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana in support of the Kiwanis Little Havana Foundation's youth development programs, ranging from initiatives that promote wellness and teamwork to scholarships for graduate education. Host to a series of captivating musical, culinary and recreational events, the iconic Carnaval Miami reflects the magic city's unique, vibrant personality and diverse culture shaped by Hispanics of all backgrounds. Since inception, Carnaval Miami has grown into the largest Latin cultural celebration in the world, culminating each year with the world-famous Calle Ocho Music Festival.

About Major League Eating:

Major League Eating (MLE), the world governing body of all stomach-centric sports, conducts more than 80 events annually, including the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y. The competitive eating community is made up of more than 8,000 veteran and rookie gurgitators who travel the nation in search of top titles and the glory that they provide. For more information, visit www.majorleagueeating.com , www.facebook.com/eatfast or Instagram / Twitter: @eatingcontest.

PRESS CONTACT:

Adriana Ball

Major League Eating

(212) 627-5766

209457@email4pr.com

SOURCE Major League Eating

Related Links

http://www.majorleagueeating.com

