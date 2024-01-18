UK Table Grape Market Forecasts from 2023-2028: Market Forecasted to Reach US$1.422 Billion by 2028 with England Poised for Significant Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  The "UK Table Grape Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK Table Grape Consumption on the Rise with Health Awareness and Local Production Driving Demand

The latest research publication offers an in-depth analysis of the burgeoning UK table grape market. The report shines a light on the market's progression, which is anticipated to attain a value of US$1.422 billion by 2028, experiencing a steady growth at a CAGR of 3.47% from its 2021 valuation of US$1.120 billion.

The research provides insights on various market dynamics, including the increasing consumer preference for convenience and healthy eating options. Seedless grape varieties have taken the forefront in the market with grape varieties like Thompson, Superior, and Crimson witnessing robust demand, reinforcing the UK's status as a major table grape consumer.

Study Highlights Increasing Table Grape Production and Consumption Trends

An examination of data from institutions such as the USDA highlights a notable uptick in both production and consumption rates within the UK.

The market's expansion is attributed to several factors, including heightened consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits offered by regular fruit intake. The figures are underpinned by statistics showing an increase of grape consumption from 275,000 MT in 2019 to 280,000 MT in 2022.

English Wine Awareness Boosts Table Grape Industry

In an interesting development, the burgeoning English wine industry has contributed positively to the table grape market. An increasing awareness of English wine, coupled with a desire to support local agriculture, has significantly influenced the demand for UK-grown table grapes.

The main grape-growing regions of England, heralded as increasingly pivotal in the market analysis, are spotlighted for their favorable climate conditions that benefit local grape production. With consumers showing preference for local produce, this sector is expected to demonstrate substantial growth within the forecast period.

Key Players and Developments Shaping the Market

A highlight of the publication is the focus on major market players, such as Grape Evolution Ltd, known for advanced breeding programs producing new, in-demand grape varieties.

Key market developments also include strategic partnerships, highlighted by the collaboration between Agrimessina and Special New Fruit Licencing, aimed at cultivating specialty grape varieties.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report categorizes the UK table grape market based on variety, distribution channel, and region, offering detailed insights into each segment. This includes:

  • Seeded and Seedless Grapes
  • Offline and Online Distribution Channels
  • Regional analysis including England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

Company Profiles

  • Agrimessina S.R.L
  • Grape Evolution Limited (Fresca Group)
  • Grapes Direct Limited
  • Karsten Group
  • RH Group Ltd.

