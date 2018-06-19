U.K. University Selects Planon's Computer Aided Facilities Management Software to Improve Asset and Building Functionality

"In signing with Planon we believe that the University has sourced the best product and company to help deliver our vision for the future of our Estates," said Steve Gilley, Director of Estates at the University of Leeds.

The University required an agile facilities management system to best support its business needs. Planon Universe will be implemented to maintain and improve the condition of the University's assets and buildings to meet the statutory compliance standards while also minimizing costs. With Planon Universe for Corporate Real Estate and Facility Managers, the University of Leeds can maximize the efficiency of its reactive and planned maintenance, and maintain a single database with CAM/BIM records of its entire Estates portfolio. In turn, the University will be able to more effectively manage their assets, while improving their service and minimizing disruptions for students and staff.

"This CAFM system represents a significant business process change for the Facilities department and especially Estates Services at the University of Leeds," Matthew Tidmarsh, Deputy Director of Operations at the University of Leeds. "It will help transform the way in which we manage and deliver a wide range of our services and its potential impact shouldn't be underestimated."

Christine Houghton, Sales Director at Planon UK said, "This strategic alliance with a prestigious university such as the University of Leeds is a fantastic opportunity for Planon. Through close partnership working we can effectively support the strategic aims of the University to deliver its Estates strategy.

