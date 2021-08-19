UK VPS Hosting with Unlimited Bandwidth and Cloud KVM Panel Launched Onlive Server

What features are available with Onlive Server cloud VPS hosting services? Our UK VPS Hosting plans are designed for maximum control and adaptability while offering with cheap price and an excellent performance ratio. With root access to your virtual server, you'll configure it however you would like through a user-friendly online interface, with multiple operating systems (Windows, cPanel, etc.). Our UK VPS Hosting are all equipped with our Anti-DDoS solution, to make sure you're fully protected in the event of an attack, also as load balancing and failover IPs, to maximize server uptime.

Why consider VPS hosting in the UK?

If your clients are based in the UK, Cheap VPS hosting packages from Onlive Server is the most efficient way to ensure their websites and applications areas, while retaining full control of their costs and the ability to effortlessly proportion.



Great Service at Lowest Price

Onlive Server provides a cheap UK VPS Server with good Bandwidth and Cloud KVM Panel. The standard $11 a month plan nets you a single-core server with 30GB of storage space, 1000 GB of bandwidth. If you wish to have complete control of your website, properly using cPanel may be a good way to travel about it. Onlive Server also offers Windows VPS servers and primarily offers Linux OS. Our clients can customize their plans as per their requirements.



Onlive Server may not be the best for people who want a strict performance-to-price ratio, they offer Linux VPS Hosting services at a reasonable monthly rate.



Onlive Server is one of the VPS providers based in the UK, we are very capable web hosts for a range of needs and uses.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Onlive Server