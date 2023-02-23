UKnightedXP Unveils New Strategies for the Future of AI

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UKnightedXP will be at Pensacon 2023 to provide key insights into the future of AI ("Artificial Intelligence") as part of its ongoing mission to advance the world through education, gaming and charity.

With its recent rise in popularity, AI is becoming a mainstay in the education and military complexes due to software such as ChatGPT, a program that will write an essay paper based on a few prompts, or solve a tactical issue with a few short clicks of a mouse. "Increasing interest in AI means soon every industry will be attempting to implement it into their day-to-day," said Mitch Reed, President and CEO of UKnightedXP. "We are positioned on the leading edge of the incoming wave of AI implementation and a leader of AI in education."

Pensacon, held February 24-26, 2023, is a place where people come to meet celebrities and learn about new advances in technology. Celebrities, artists and businesses also showcase their work and provide entertainment for event-goers. "We are excited to have UKnightedXP here at Pensacon this year," said Stephen Wise, Programming Director of Pensacon, "Their knowledge of advancements in technology, and especially AI, will be of great interest to event goers!"

UKnightedXP will host two hybrid panels at the Pensacola Museum of Commerce. The first panel will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 5:15 PM CST and will be focused on Artificial Intelligence and Education . Featured panelists include, Ms. Sibila Spalding, Technical Consultant at Microsoft Federal SMT/ENT; Mr. Alex Sellers, Senior Infrastructure Security Engineer; Mr. Mitch Reed, CEO of UKnightedXP; and award winning educator, Dr. Leslie Bender Jutzi, CEO of x-o-sphere llc. This panel will discuss how AI is transforming education and how gaming is the catalyst to human connection and social impact.

The second panel will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3 PM CST, and will focus on Military Gaming & Esports . Featured panelists for this session include Mr. Mike Sullivan, Founder of Air/Space Force Gaming, USA; and Mr. Mitch Reed, CEO UKnightedXP, and USA. They will discuss the emergence of official and unofficial gaming and esports communities for active duty, veterans and their families. They will also discuss how gaming is promoting connection, community, competition and camaraderie throughout veteran populations globally.

Pensacon 2023 will take place from Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26, 2023 in several venues within close proximity to the Pensacola Bay Center . Ticketing, celebrity autographs and photo ops, and the vendor floor will be located in the Pensacola Bay Center. Other official venues include the Wright Place , the Rex Theatre , the Clark Family Cultural Center , the Museum of Commerce , and the Seville Quarter .

Most official events and activities will take place from 1-8pm Friday, 10am-6pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday. Attendees should see the Venues page for specific venue hours and other details, and use the official Pensacon app on their smartphones during the convention.

Pensacon provides the best multi-genre convention that is unique to the Pensacola community, and surrounding region. It is a safe and welcoming environment for all fans and strives to be all inclusive by seeking out popular artists, actors, writers, and creators that all contribute to their respective fandom and allow fans to interact with them as well as to create events that cater to all types of fans. Pensacon creates a safe environment for all types of fandom to express themselves, free from bullying or harassment. Pensacon provides a place for fans to form a community in which they have the best experience possible.

UKnightedXP collaborates and supports communities, organizations, and people around the globe to bring its mission of leveraging gaming for social impact to life. Through its powerful approach, the organization has and continues to inspire initiatives in Northwest Florida. From leading the world's first gamer-led Emergency Operations Center to assisting local school districts as they bring STEM and CTE gaming programs to our local districts, UKnightedXP is leading the Emerald Coast where community, social impact, and strategic planning intersect.

