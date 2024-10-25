Ukraine's Cultural Forces Band Free "Tour of Thanks" Comes to Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Ukrainian soldiers, once celebrated musicians, have arrived in the United States to honor the American people's support and share their powerful message of resilience and freedom. These artists—some of whom returned to the front lines after recovering from combat injuries—include an opera singer, violinist, pianist, country singer, poet, and two bandura players – the symbol of Ukrainian music. Together, they deliver performances that span Ukrainian folk music, global classics, popular covers, and country melodies. The traditional Ukrainian bandura takes center stage, symbolizing their nation's enduring spirit.

The Ukrainian Cultural Forces' Texas tour kicks off on Friday, October 25th in Houston with free performances as follows:

Houston:

Fri, Oct 25 , Noon to 1 pm , Discovery Green, Transier Bandstand

Avenida De Las Americas (between Lamar and McKinney ; located on the east side of the Discovery

Green space across from the Convention Center)

, , Discovery Green, Transier Bandstand Avenida De Las Americas (between and ; located on the east side of the Discovery Green space across from the Convention Center) Fri, Oct 25 , 5 pm Reception; 6 pm Concert, University of St. Thomas , Jones Hall

1100 Sul Ross St

, Reception; Concert, , 1100 Sul Ross St Sat, Oct 26 , 5 pm , Honor Cafe

103 North Thompson St, Conroe Texas

, , Honor Cafe 103 North Thompson St, Sat, Oct 26 , 8 pm , Rice University , Sid Richardson College

6360 Main St

Austin:

Sun, Oct 27 , 5 pm , Texas State Capitol

1100 Congress Ave.

, , Texas State Capitol 1100 Congress Ave. Mon, Oct 28 , 2 pm, UT Austin William C. Powers Student Activity Center

2201 Speedway

San Antonio:

Mon, Oct 28 , 7 pm , VFW Post 76

10 10th St.

College Station:

Tue, Oct 29 , 10:30 am , George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

1000 George Bush Dr. W .

, , George Bush Presidential Library and Museum 1000 . Tue, Oct 29 , 6 pm , A&M Church of Christ

2475 Earl Rudder Fwy S.

Dallas:

Thu, Oct 31 , 6 pm , VFW 6796

9179 Garland Road

Fort Worth:

Fri, Nov 1 , 7 pm , Three Wide Brewing

16230 Three Wide Dr.

Amarillo/Canyon:

Sun, Nov 3 , 3 pm , West Texas A&M University , Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex

207 N 25th St.

, , , Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex 207 N 25th St. Mon, Nov 4 , 6:15 pm , Amarillo Area Foundation

919 S Polk St.

In Ukraine, Cultural Forces boosts troop morale and psychological well-being. Watch a highlight reel of Cultural Forces on YouTube . For more information, please visit culturalforces.org .

Press Contact: Valéry Shyrokov, Press Attaché

[email protected]

(732) 486 5787

SOURCE Cultural Forces