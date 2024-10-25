Ukraine's Cultural Forces Band Free "Tour of Thanks" Comes to Texas

News provided byCultural Forces
Oct 25, 2024, 08:00 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Ukrainian soldiers, once celebrated musicians, have arrived in the United States to honor the American people's support and share their powerful message of resilience and freedom. These artists—some of whom returned to the front lines after recovering from combat injuries—include an opera singer, violinist, pianist, country singer, poet, and two bandura players – the symbol of Ukrainian music. Together, they deliver performances that span Ukrainian folk music, global classics, popular covers, and country melodies. The traditional Ukrainian bandura takes center stage, symbolizing their nation's enduring spirit.
The Ukrainian Cultural Forces' Texas tour kicks off on Friday, October 25th in Houston with free performances as follows:
Houston:
- Fri, Oct 25, Noon to 1 pm, Discovery Green, Transier Bandstand
Avenida De Las Americas (between Lamar and McKinney; located on the east side of the Discovery
Green space across from the Convention Center)
- Fri, Oct 25, 5 pm Reception; 6 pm Concert, University of St. Thomas, Jones Hall
1100 Sul Ross St
- Sat, Oct 26, 5 pm, Honor Cafe
103 North Thompson St, Conroe Texas
- Sat, Oct 26, 8 pm, Rice University, Sid Richardson College
6360 Main St
Austin:
- Sun, Oct 27, 5 pm, Texas State Capitol
1100 Congress Ave.
- Mon, Oct 28, 2 pm, UT Austin William C. Powers Student Activity Center
2201 Speedway
San Antonio:
- Mon, Oct 28, 7 pm, VFW Post 76
10 10th St.
College Station:
- Tue, Oct 29, 10:30 am, George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
1000 George Bush Dr. W.
- Tue, Oct 29, 6 pm, A&M Church of Christ
2475 Earl Rudder Fwy S.
Dallas:
- Thu, Oct 31, 6 pm, VFW 6796
9179 Garland Road
Fort Worth:
- Fri, Nov 1, 7 pm, Three Wide Brewing
16230 Three Wide Dr.
Amarillo/Canyon:
- Sun, Nov 3, 3 pm, West Texas A&M University, Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex
207 N 25th St.
- Mon, Nov 4, 6:15 pm, Amarillo Area Foundation
919 S Polk St.
In Ukraine, Cultural Forces boosts troop morale and psychological well-being. Watch a highlight reel of Cultural Forces on YouTube. For more information, please visit culturalforces.org.
Press Contact: Valéry Shyrokov, Press Attaché
[email protected]
(732) 486 5787
SOURCE Cultural Forces
