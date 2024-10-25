Ukraine's Cultural Forces Band Free "Tour of Thanks" Comes to Texas

Cultural Forces

Oct 25, 2024, 08:00 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Ukrainian soldiers, once celebrated musicians, have arrived in the United States to honor the American people's support and share their powerful message of resilience and freedom. These artists—some of whom returned to the front lines after recovering from combat injuries—include an opera singer, violinist, pianist, country singer, poet, and two bandura players – the symbol of Ukrainian music. Together, they deliver performances that span Ukrainian folk music, global classics, popular covers, and country melodies. The traditional Ukrainian bandura takes center stage, symbolizing their nation's enduring spirit.

The Ukrainian Cultural Forces' Texas tour kicks off on Friday, October 25th in Houston with free performances as follows:

Houston:

  • Fri, Oct 25, Noon to 1 pm, Discovery Green, Transier Bandstand
    Avenida De Las Americas (between Lamar and McKinney; located on the east side of the Discovery
    Green space across from the Convention Center)
  • Fri, Oct 25, 5 pm Reception; 6 pm Concert, University of St. Thomas, Jones Hall
    1100 Sul Ross St
  • Sat, Oct 26, 5 pm, Honor Cafe
    103 North Thompson St, Conroe Texas
  • Sat, Oct 26, 8 pm, Rice University, Sid Richardson College
    6360 Main St

Austin:

  • Sun, Oct 27, 5 pm, Texas State Capitol
    1100 Congress Ave.
  • Mon, Oct 28, 2 pm, UT Austin William C. Powers Student Activity Center
    2201 Speedway

San Antonio:

  • Mon, Oct 28, 7 pm, VFW Post 76
    10 10th St.

College Station:

  • Tue, Oct 29, 10:30 am, George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
    1000 George Bush Dr. W.
  • Tue, Oct 29, 6 pm, A&M Church of Christ
    2475 Earl Rudder Fwy S.

Dallas:

  • Thu, Oct 31, 6 pm, VFW 6796
    9179 Garland Road

Fort Worth:

  • Fri, Nov 1, 7 pm, Three Wide Brewing
    16230 Three Wide Dr.

Amarillo/Canyon:

  • Sun, Nov 3, 3 pm, West Texas A&M University, Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex
    207 N 25th St.
  • Mon, Nov 4, 6:15 pm, Amarillo Area Foundation
    919 S Polk St.

In Ukraine, Cultural Forces boosts troop morale and psychological well-being. Watch a highlight reel of Cultural Forces on YouTube. For more information, please visit culturalforces.org.

Press Contact: Valéry Shyrokov, Press Attaché
[email protected]
(732) 486 5787

440k+
9k+
270k+
