Ukraine-Spain Business Council Holds Inaugural Meeting; Ukrainian Chapter Led by MHP Executive

KYIV, Ukraine, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural meeting of the Ukraine–Spain Business Council was held in Kyiv. The Ukrainian chapter of the Council is chaired by Mykhailo Bno-Airiian, Vice President for Global Affairs at MHP. The meeting brought together representatives of the governments of Ukraine and Spain, business leaders, chambers of commerce and industry, and sectoral associations to strengthen economic cooperation and deepen investment partnership between the two countries.

The event took place as part of the visit of the Spanish government and business delegation to Ukraine for the meeting of the Ukrainian–Spanish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Industrial Cooperation. Participants included Carlos Cuerpo, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business of Spain; Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine; the leadership of the chambers of commerce and industry of both countries, as well as representatives of leading Ukrainian and Spanish companies.

Opening the inaugural meeting, Mykhailo Bno-Airiian noted that the Business Council had been established as a permanent platform for cooperation between Ukrainian and Spanish businesses, designed to foster partnerships, facilitate investment and support the implementation of joint projects.

"Ukraine is not a threat to the European economy. Ukraine is one of Europe's greatest economic opportunities. That is why I believe Spain should become one of the key voices within the European Union in support of Ukraine's successful integration. Together, we can make a meaningful contribution to strengthening the European Union's strategic autonomy."

According to Mykhailo Bno-Airiian, Ukraine and Spain are entering a new stage of economic partnership, where Ukrainian companies not only export products to Europe but also work together with European partners to strengthen economic resilience, particularly in the agri-food sector. MHP's strategic investment in UVESA, one of Spain's leading poultry producers, together with Farmak's investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing in Spain, demonstrates that Ukrainian companies are already becoming an integral part of the European economy, contributing to the European Union's strategic autonomy while strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of European industry.

Bilateral trade between Ukraine and Spain exceeded USD 3 billion in 2025, reflecting the continued growth of economic cooperation between the two countries despite the challenges of the full-scale war.

Carlos Cuerpo, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business of Spain, said:

"When we talk about reconstruction, we are not only talking about rebuilding what has been destroyed. We are talking about economic growth. We are talking about future prosperity. To my understanding, the level of interest from Spanish companies this time is unprecedented. And this is a very good sign."

The meeting brought together more than 70 Ukrainian companies and business associations, including MHP, DTEK, Metinvest, Nova Post, SkyUp Airlines, ECOFACTOR and ZAMMLER, alongside representatives of leading Spanish companies such as Airbus, INDRA, ACCIONA, Grupo Oesía, Hispasat, Renfe, Escribano and Tecnove.

For MHP, participation in the Ukraine–Spain Business Council creates new opportunities to strengthen partnerships with Spanish businesses and institutions, deepen economic cooperation between Ukraine and Spain, and contribute to Ukraine's integration into the European economy through private-sector investment.

About MHP

MHP SE is a leading international food and agri company and one of Europe's largest poultry producers. Its vertically integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from grain cultivation and feed production to poultry farming, processing and distribution. MHP exports its products to more than 80 countries worldwide, and the Company's shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE MHP