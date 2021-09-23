Ukrainian boxer Olexander Usyk Launches NFTs on Binance NFT marketplace

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The undisputed world boxing champion and the legendary Ukrainian professional boxer, acting in the first heavy and heavyweight categories, Olexander Usyk , announced to open an auction of a series of limited NFTs on Binance NFT , the NFT marketplace of the world's leading blockchain ecosystem Binance .

The auction opens on September 24th at 10:00 pm UTC and will last for 3 days.

Oleksandr Usyk is a Ukrainian boxer, performing in super heavyweight (over 90.7 kg), WBO, and WBC world champion in the first heavyweight, a contender for the WBC diamond belt (2018), 2012 Olympic champion, 2011 World champion, 2008 European champion, many-time champion of Ukraine among amateur athletes. He is an Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine.

The limited NFT collection by Oleksandr Usyk will consist of five different tiers: "Steel", "Titanium" and "Gold" which are collectibles with a fixed price, and "Platinum", "Diamond" that are utility NFTs, which will be sold through an auction. Owners of "Platinum" NFTs will receive professional boxing gloves signed by Oleksandr Usyk. The only owner of the "Diamond" NFT will get personal training in person with the undefeated champion.

Any Binance exchange user can participate in the auction and buy NFTs. Binance's NFT marketplace uses the same account system as Binance. If new users want to participate in the auction, they need to register with a Binance account.

"The world loves the strong ones. The road is made by walking, meaning a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. I have made my own journey from the very first step of my career and tried to put the journey that I have come through in the NFT collections. I am delighted to release NFT with Binance", said Oleksandr Usyk.

"We are thrilled to represent such a remarkable athlete of our time on Binance NFT," said Helen Hai, head of Binance NFT. "With the fastest and most affordable solutions based on the infrastructure and community of Binance blockchain, sports fans have a great opportunity for a new format of communication with their superheroes."

Binance NFT marketplace

Binance NFT Marketplace is an open space for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts and NFT collectors with the best liquidity and lowest fees. Consisting of premium and recurring marketplaces, Binance NFT offers valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading marketplace for all users.

SOURCE Binance NFT Marketplace