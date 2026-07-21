UKRAINIAN GYMNAST SASHA PASKAL PERFORMS IN TIMES SQUARE AFTER ATTENDING 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL IN NEW YORK

10-year-old war amputee marked the second stop of her five-continent "Dance of Freedom Tour," delivering Ukraine's message of resilience

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oleksandra (Sasha) Paskal, the 10-year-old Ukrainian rhythmic gymnast who lost her leg in a Russian missile attack, performed yesterday on the red steps of Times Square, Manhattan, New York, as part of her global "Dance of Freedom Tour." The initiative, launched by the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation in partnership with FC Shakhtar Donetsk, is taking Sasha across five continents to share a message of freedom, resilience and hope from Ukraine's children.

New York was the second stop of the tour, following its launch in Paris on 17 July, with further performances still to come in Rio de Janeiro (24 July), Nairobi (27 July), and Tokyo (31 July). Sasha's routine at one of the world's most iconic public spaces drew attention from passers by and press alike, continuing her mission to remind international audiences that, even as the war in Ukraine continues, its children keep dreaming and moving forward.

Sasha's visit to New York extended beyond the performance itself. On 19th July, she attended the 2026 World Cup final as a special guest to watch Spain be crowned World Champions, and during her stay, she also visited the Statue of Liberty, a fitting backdrop for a young athlete whose story has become a global symbol of freedom and endurance.

Sasha, who is from the Odesa region of Ukraine, survived a Russian missile strike in 2022 that cost her her left leg. After treatment and rehabilitation, she returned to rhythmic gymnastics using a prosthesis and resumed competing, winning gold at the Carla's Rhythmic Cup in Romania earlier this year. In 2025, she was awarded the "Future of Ukraine" state honour by President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska in recognition of her courage and resilience.

The Dance of Freedom Tour reflects the ongoing commitment of the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation to supporting people in Ukraine during the war, particularly children and families affected by injury, displacement and trauma. Together with FC Shakhtar Donetsk, the Foundation continues to use sport, storytelling and international visibility to amplify the voices of Ukrainians whose lives have been reshaped by the conflict.

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SOURCE Rinat Akhmetov Foundation