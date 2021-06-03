UK's AI-Based Apartment Rental Market Leader Mashroom Selects Passbase to Provide Secure Tenant Onboarding and Verification

First, users take a selfie then they're asked to upload a photo of the front and back of their government-issued ID. Passbase's technology then checks the authenticity of the uploaded document and compares and matches it to the user's face, ultimately detecting fraud and spoofing attempts.

Established in 2018, Mashroom empowers tenants and landlords to rent and manage residential properties in the UK via a simple to use self-service platform. It aims to save over £8 billion in fees paid to intermediaries annually and incorporates the entire rental lifecycle in one place including, property advertising, viewing, credit history checks, offer negotiation and signing and maintenance and dispute resolution.

"With fraud becoming an increasingly troublesome issue in the property market at the moment, we are taking extra steps in the protection and security of our landlords and tenants. By using Passbase we are making our customer verifications easier, faster and safer." Stepan Dobrovolskiy, co-founder and CEO of Mashroom.

Dave McGibbon, co-founder and CEO of Passbase said, "With Passbase, Mashroom doesn't have to choose between a seamless user journey and secure onboarding and we're excited to provide both for the growing PropTech. We're delighted to join them on their journey as they continue to scale further and look forward to helping them improve the rental sector."

Passbase is a next-generation identity verification provider that helps companies solve their digital identity challenges in a compliant, privacy-oriented and user-centric way. Its developer-friendly, highly customisable tools and flexible pricing allow companies to incorporate ID verification, AML compliance, and age verification into their products and platforms. By building a trust infrastructure for the internet, Passbase keeps businesses compliant and secure, and end users safe.

Mashroom, an online lettings and renting platform, improves trust, security and communication between landlords and tenants, so they can enjoy the benefits of better rental relationships. We offer everything landlords and tenants need on our online dashboard. With secure communication and all the tools in one place, we offer the means to manage letting and renting easily. The best part? It's completely free to use.

