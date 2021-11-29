UK's Gulf Development International announces strategic partnership with Dr. Nabil Abbas Architects - Consultants

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Development International (GDI) has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Dr. Nabil Abbas Architects – Consultants (DNAAC), a leading Saudi Arabian architectural and engineering consultant, to combine efforts on projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We are pleased to announce a key milestone in GDI's ongoing localization strategy by partnering with DNAAC, one of Saudi Arabia's most dynamic and respected consultancy firms, to develop projects across Saudi Arabia," stated GDI's Group CEO, George Creel.

"GDI's development expertise, combined with DNAAC's strength across the design and build, project management, and fulfillment sectors, makes this a win for both companies as we focus on fulfilling Vision 2030," Creel said.

DNAAC is an industry leader in design, engineering supervision, construction management, and project management. DNAAC, founded over forty years ago in Jeddah by Dr. Nabil Abbas, has been a trusted name with top-tier clients from the public and private sectors including universities, economic cities, ministries, large companies, and much more. It also manages a host of projects across the Kingdom in line with its own long-standing commitment to Vision 2030.

"After several months of careful analysis and productive discussions between our management teams, I am pleased to announce this strategic partnership," said DNAAC Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abbas. "GDI is an impressive collection of professionals with a long history of experience in global project finance and development, as well as a leader in cutting-edge construction technologies and award-winning designs. Combined with our own Saudi-based leadership team with decades of experience, this partnership will be a stellar combination of two great companies and will accelerate both our desires to fulfill the aspirations of Vision 2030 and related projects."

Gulf Development International website: www.gulfdevelopmentinternational.com.

GDI Press Contact: Tom Berwanger [email protected] +1 309 256-5953

DNAAC website: https://nabilabbas.com/

DNAAC Press Contact: Ibrahim Al-Madhoun [email protected] +966 55 601 3928

About Gulf Development International

Gulf Development International Ltd (GDI) is a leader in residential, commercial, and industrial development. Recognizing the challenges of quality and efficiency when developing projects in emerging markets, GDI partners with world-class leaders in design, construction, and operations to create an unparalleled development process to execute exceptional projects. For more information please visit www.gulfdevelopmentinternational.com or send an email to [email protected].

Gulf Modular International (GMI) is a Kingdom of Saudi Arabia entity established by GDI to operate its modular factory. For more information regarding GMI's modular capabilities, visit www.gulfmodular.com.

SOURCE Gulf Development International