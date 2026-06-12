UK's leading longevity clinic Get A Drip appoints new Chief Medical Officer Dr Luke Pratsides

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get A Drip, one of the UK's largest providers of longevity health treatments, is strengthening its clinical leadership with the appointment of Dr Luke Pratsides as its new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Luke Pratsides, Chief Medical Officer at Get A Drip.

Dr Pratsides joins Get A Drip at a crucial time, amidst a consumer shift prioritising longevity in wellbeing. In the last 12 months alone, global Google searches for longevity have tripled. Get A Drip reports that between 2023-2025 bookings for NAD+ – one of the most talked about longevity treatments – saw an increase of 772.4%. The rise of longevity wellness services only looks set to increase.

But Dr Pratsides notes it's important to realise that longevity is "not just increasing years of life, but increasing the years of healthy life." That distinction is key at Get A Drip, which provides the tools to empower people to adopt a proactive approach to health and wellbeing.

As consumers look towards the high street for answers, Dr Pratsides' appointment will help drive the future of longevity innovation. His clinical outlook is rooted in preventative medicine and shaped by years of lived healthcare experience in both the private sector and frontline NHS practice. Dr Pratsides formerly led the medical team at Numan where he built the company's GLP-1 and testosterone hormone therapy prescribing services and clinical governance structures.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr Luke Pratsides as our new Chief Medical Officer and are excited for what the future holds," says Richard Chambers, founder and CEO of Get A Drip.

"Healthcare is at a pivotal juncture. Treatments that were once seen as a luxury are now featured as part of everyday wellness routines. As technology evolves and science continues to support the benefits, we're seeing a step change in consumer behaviour. This is promising because ultimately, people are taking charge and living healthier for longer. Now, together with Dr Pratsides, we are looking towards the future, spearheading progressive, proactive longevity measures."

Dr Luke Pratsides adds: "As a longevity organisation, we are focused on reducing risk across four major areas: cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease and neurodegenerative conditions. We may not have all the answers, but we have powerful tools in modern preventative medicine to move the needle on cardiovascular disease, diabetes risk and hormonal health."

Get A Drip launched in 2017, after founder Richard Chambers ended up in an intensive care unit fighting for his life. Complications from Diabetes Type 1 required life-saving medical intervention. This is where IV nutrition therapy changed his life, inspiring a mission to make these tools accessible to all.

The first Get A Drip clinic opened in London's Shoreditch and offered a range of medical grade IV nutrition therapy. Fast-forward to 2026 and the clinic has expanded, specialising in proactive treatments across 30-plus locations.

Get A Drip offers the most comprehensive diagnostics and blood testing on the market, alongside an extensive range of IV nutrition therapy and vitamin injections. The brand's two London flagship clinics feature cutting-edge longevity technologies such as Cryotherapy Chamber, Red Light Therapy beds, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Infrared Sauna and Compression Therapy. Sustainable weight management programmes with the use of GLP-1 medications are also available alongside clinical support.

Under supervision of the clinic's expert medical teams, customers can access a fully personalised approach to longevity wellness that identifies potential issues before they become a problem. It's a proactive approach, providing clients with the best chance of combating potentially preventable conditions.

Research shows that most chronic conditions are preventable, and more than 80% could be avoided through the adoption of healthy lifestyle recommendations. This fact underpins the ethos of Get A Drip.

To find out more about Get A Drip visit www.getadrip.com.

SOURCE Get A Drip