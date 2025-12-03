U.K.'s Ocean Bottle, Award-Winning Sustainable Water Bottle, Launches in the U.S.

B-Corp certified brand funds collection of the equivalent of 1,000 ocean-bound plastic bottles for every purchase

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Bottle , the award-winning and B-Corp certified reusable water bottle brand from the U.K., is officially launching in the United States. For every purchase, Ocean Bottle funds the collection of 1,000 ocean-bound plastic bottles. Since 2019 the brand has prevented over 50 million pounds of plastic from entering waterways. Ocean Bottle is available at oceanbottle.co , outdoor specialty stores, and major retailers including REI, Nordstrom, and Goop.

Ocean Bottle GO in Sand Stone, built for life outdoors and engineered to stop ocean-bound plastic with every purchase.

The U.S. product line includes Ocean Bottle's signature 17-ounce and 34-ounce bottles, the Brew Flask, and the Ocean Bottle GO, a lightweight option for on-the-go hydration. Designed in Norway, products are crafted from over 60% recycled materials and feature double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold (up to 18 hours) or hot (up to 6 hours), a dual-opening leak-proof lid, and a lightweight, no-sweat exterior. All are dishwasher-safe, backed by a 10-year warranty, and compatible with modular accessories.

"Across the country, Americans are demanding products that deliver real impact, not just promises," said Nick Doman, co-founder and CEO of Ocean Bottle. "Ocean Bottle turns that demand into action. With every bottle, consumers join a global effort to stop ocean plastic and help protect our planet's future, one refill at a time."

To deliver on this mission, Ocean Bottle partners with plastic collectors in coastal communities around the world, providing stable income and access to healthcare and education. Through collaboration with Plastic Bank, Plastics for Change, and CleanHub, Ocean Bottle has supported collectors across Brazil, Egypt, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, and the Philippines.

Ocean Bottle's arrival to the U.S. underscores its mission to empower global action through simple, everyday habits.

About Ocean Bottle

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in London, Ocean Bottle is a B-Corp certified social-impact brand that fights ocean-bound plastic. Each product sold funds the collection of the equivalent of 1,000 plastic bottles in weight, supporting coastal communities with access to healthcare, education, and financial security. To date, Ocean Bottle has prevented over 2 billion plastic bottles (about 53 million pounds) from entering the ocean. Read the 2024 impact report and visit oceanbottle.co to learn more.

