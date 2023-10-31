UK's Pioneering Role in Gene Editing: Market Set to Grow at a 21.2% CAGR through 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in gene editing industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as gene editing technologies (CRISPR, meganucleases, TALEN, and ZFN), by products, delivery method, disease/disorders, and application.

Report Highlights:

  • The UK gene editing sector is on a meteoric rise, predicted to achieve a CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2027, expanding from US$0.175 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$0.459 billion by 2027.
  • Previously, the sector grew at a CAGR of 27.1%, reaching US$0.138 billion in 2022.

Core Insights:

  • Dive deep into data-driven analysis spotlighting emergent opportunities in the gene editing landscape.
  • Segmented insight into various gene editing technologies like CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, and Meganucleases.
  • Comprehensive overview by product, delivery, disease, application, and end-users, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology entities, academic research hubs, and contract research organizations.

Key Benefits:

  • Grasp a robust understanding of the UK gene editing market dynamics from 2018-2027.
  • Strategically navigate the burgeoning industry by identifying key growth segments and potential investment pockets.
  • Comparative analysis among end-users to tap into the dominant sectors.

Key Topics Covered

  • Overview of the UK Gene Editing Technology Market (2018-2027)
  • Breakdown by Technology (CRISPR, TALENs, ZFNs, Meganucleases)
  • Detailed Market Size by Product Categories (CRISPR, TALENs, ZFNs, Meganucleases)
  • Insights by Delivery Mode (Ex-vivo, In-vivo)
  • Disease/Disorders Segment Analysis (Including Cancer, Respiratory Diseases)
  • Application-wise Market Exploration (Drug Development, Diagnostics, etc.)
  • End User Analysis (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotech Firms, and More)

To delve deeper into the comprehensive analysis of the UK gene editing market, visit  https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zsz2x

