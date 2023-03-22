Ukulele Kids Club Celebrates 10th Anniversary With UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

"Lights, music, action! UKC Cabaret to dazzle with show-stopping Broadway performances"

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing music therapy to medically fragile children, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its first in-person UKC Broadway Cabaret fundraiser. The event will take place on May 8th at The Green Room 42, in New York City and will feature dinner, drinks, and a live show, all in support of music for medically fragile kids.

UKC Broadway supports medically fragile kids. (PRNewsfoto/Ukulele Kids Club) UKC Broadway honors Laura Benanti. (PRNewsfoto/Ukulele Kids Club)

The UKC Broadway Cabaret will showcase performances by Broadway stars, including Tony-award winning actress Laura Benanti, Michael Thatcher and Allie Trimm from Wicked, Tally Sessions from Company, as well as stars from Hamilton, Frozen, and more. The event will be hosted by teen prodigy, composer & performer Joshua Turchin. All funds raised at the event will be used to provide ukuleles and music therapy support to vulnerable children through UKC's programs.

"As a musician and performer, I truly believe that music is healing and empowering," said Joshua Turchin, musical director and host of the cabaret. "The UKC is so important to me because this is exactly what they give to children and their families. It is an honor to support their mission."

Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe, CEO of UKC , expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "We're thrilled to celebrate our 10th anniversary with this incredible event, which will bring together some of the most talented performers in the Broadway community to support our mission of bringing music therapy to medically fragile children. The UKC Broadway Cabaret promises to be a night to remember, filled with music, laughter, and inspiration. We're grateful for the support of our sponsors and partners, who make it possible for us to continue making a difference in the lives of children across the country."

The UKC Broadway cabaret will also feature exciting auction items including sports memorabilia signed by Aaron Judge and one-of-a-kind ukuleles in the theme of hit Broadway shows like Six, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen and Moulin Rouge, signed by the respective casts. Additionally, a special UKC ukulele signed by The Jonas Brothers will also be available for bidding.

UKC invites interested parties to consider becoming a sponsor for the event, with a full list of sponsorship opportunities and benefits available on their website. Please visit theukc.org/broadway to make a contribution as a sponsor or purchase your tickets to the show. Live Streaming options are available for those outside of NYC.

About UKULELE KIDS CLUB

The Ukulele Kids Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing music therapy to medically fragile children. The organization provides ukuleles and online music therapy support to children in hospitals, hospices, and pediatric facilities across the United States. Since its inception in 2013, UKC has donated over 13,000 ukuleles to children in collaboration with over 350 music therapy sites around the world.

Media Contact:

Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe

Cell: +1 786-606-9944

[email protected]

SOURCE Ukulele Kids Club