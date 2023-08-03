UL 360 Software Receives Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

News provided by

UL Solutions

03 Aug, 2023, 15:26 ET

UL 360 software received the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program for environmental management achievements.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that its UL 360 software has been honored with the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes UL 360 software as an exemplary leader making great strides in energy and environmental management.

Continue Reading
UL Solutions announced that its UL 360 software has been honored with the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards program.
UL Solutions announced that its UL 360 software has been honored with the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards program.

UL 360 software for environmental, social and governance (ESG), sustainability and supply chain reporting helps organizations streamline data management, enhance reporting quality and meet evolving stakeholder demands. The Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Management Institute tested the software and confirmed a high level of data quality.

UL 360 software features dedicated modules such as ESG disclosures and scope 3 emissions. The scope 3 emissions data collection and reporting capabilities offer carbon management software solutions with proven system performance, supported by advisory and informed by carbon verification.

"To stay ahead of the curve, organizations need to address increased reporting demands by launching data collection, management and reporting programs sooner rather than later," said Clayton Sanderson, director, ESG Data and Reporting, UL Solutions. "For over 20 years, companies worldwide have used UL 360 software to collect, manage and report sustainability, ESG and supply chain data. UL Solutions is honored that our UL 360 software earned the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program, underscoring our dedication to sustainability."

The E+E Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

"This year's entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria," said Sarah Roberts, co-president of E+E Leader.

About UL Solutions
A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press Contacts:

Tyler Khan
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.2139

Steven Brewster
UL Solutions
[email protected]
T: +1 (847) 664.8425

SOURCE UL Solutions

Also from this source

DEWI-OCC, un organisme de certification d'UL Solutions, contribue à faire progresser la sécurité des énergies renouvelables grâce à une nouvelle certification éolienne

DEWI-OCC ayuda a avanzar en la seguridad de las energías renovables

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.