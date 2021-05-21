UL Advances Functional Safety with New Arm Partnership

The Arm Functional Safety Partnership Program showcases a range of functional safety partners who specialize in the areas of software and tools, design services and training services. UL applied and was selected to be a member of the program due to its extensive breadth and depth of functional and autonomy safety knowledge and training programs that span across multiple sectors including automotive, industrial automation, machinery, oil and gas, autonomy, among others.

Since its founding in 1894, UL has collaborated with partners and customers to help deliver safety training and educational instruction that best suits their business needs. From certification training to introductory-level courses specific to the ISO 26262 standard, UL has a dedicated team to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers build the technical competency they need to improve product and systems safety for successful product design.

"UL's Functional Safety Team is rooted in the belief that safety comes first," said Jody Nelson, managing director of UL's Energy and Industrial Automation division. "We lead with science and safety and are always looking for new and innovative solutions to help partners and customers navigate the complex technical challenges of today's functional and autonomy safety landscape. Becoming a member of the Arm Functional Safety Partnership Program will allow us to continue to help advance innovative technologies while fulfilling our mission of working for a safer world."

Complementing the training expertise, UL's functional safety assessment and audit services cover components, hardware, software, end products, organizational processes, cyclic project processes and software tools. This includes autonomous vehicles, machine safety and robotics, industrial control systems (ICS), consumer smart home products, smart factories and supply chains.

UL's initial activity as a member of the Arm Functional Safety Partnership Program will be a training course designed for engineers seeking to successfully apply ISO 26262 to their safety-related semiconductor programs. Delivered by both UL and kVA by UL instructors, the course will address functional safety for a wide range of semiconductor technologies and components including microcontrollers, analog and mixed-signal designs, programmable logic devices, memories and intellectual property blocks. Functional safety analyses such as dependent failure analysis (DFA) and failure modes, effects and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA) will be presented from a semiconductor point-of-view, including worked examples of DFA and FMEDA. The three-day virtual training with optional personal certification exam is open to Arm customers as well as the public and takes place July 27-29. Registration is now open.

About kVA by UL

kVA by UL's knowledge of the automotive product development lifecycle sets us apart in the functional safety industry. From hazard analysis to functional design and validation target-setting, we understand safety for complex electronic systems. Visit kvausa.com to learn more.

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press Contact:

Steven Brewster

UL

[email protected]

+1.847.664.8425

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

