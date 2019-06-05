UL and BIMsmith Partner to Offer Turnkey Access to Dependable Building Product Performance and Sustainability Data

ATLANTA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the developer of SPOT®, today announced a partnership with BIMsmith®, a cloud platform for architects and building design professionals, to collaborate and develop a sustainable product database that will enable BIMsmith users to access product sustainability data from UL's SPOT.

As a result of this partnership, architects, designers and other specifiers will be able to use BIMsmith to find not only product performance information and specifications, but also comprehensive sustainability data. This will make the process of evaluating and specifying critical building materials faster and easier than ever before. BIMsmith will allow users to easily identify and add sustainable products into their digital design tools for simplified, consolidated access.

"We're excited about this partnership that will empower the architect and design community to discover and design with essential building products that meet their performance and sustainability requirements," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "By combining two of the most powerful, respected online building product data tools, we've streamlined the process of identifying and choosing the right building materials for building projects."

UL's SPOT, one of the largest sustainable product databases with more than 100,000 product families, found a natural fit with BIMsmith, the leading building product research and selection platform for architects and designers. The partnership helps meet the accelerating demand for information about products' sustainability performance. Together, BIMsmith and SPOT provide the architect and design community with a dependable, accurate source of data for products that have received third party verification of their sustainability claims.

"An estimated 80 percent of architectural firms now use BIM tools, making convenient access to dependable product data essential," said Alberto Uggetti, vice president and general manager for UL's Environment division. "Now UL's SPOT and BIMsmith will provide turnkey access to comprehensive building product data that allows architects and designers to easily insert important information right into their digital plans, saving immense time and resources."

At the American Institute of Architects (AIA) A'19, The Conference on Architecture (http://conferenceonarchitecture.com/) on June 6-8, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, UL and BIMsmith will demonstrate how architects can use BIMsmith to find products from UL SPOT that meet the technical requirements for their next green building project. Stop by Booth #5107 to request a demonstration of BIMsmith.

You can find more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com and UL's SPOT at spot.UL.com.

About BIMsmith

BIMsmith®, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals. Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

