UL and Hyundai Join Forces to Advance Second Life Battery Energy Storage System Safety and Performance

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during a July 23 ceremony at UL's offices in Seoul, South Korea, formalized the relationship between the two companies. UL and Hyundai will collaborate on SLBESS initiatives, including safety testing and assessment, a North America demonstration project and evaluation process development. In addition, UL and Hyundai will harness their collective worldwide presence to help extend the reach of their collaboration globally with the intent to help further SLBESS marketplace adoption.

"Reusing batteries in secondary applications is a promising strategy to help combat climate change and carbon emissions," said Sajeev Jesudas, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at UL. "We are excited about our collaboration with Hyundai and how we are joining together to consider second life battery applications as well as their safety and performance potential."

The concept of giving a second life to electric vehicle (EV) batteries consists of reusing the batteries that no longer meet the requirements of automotive applications, but which could still be used on less-demanding grid-connected energy storage applications. As the EV market continues to grow, there is an increased emphasis on repurposing batteries used in EVs. Concurrent with the desire to repurpose EV batteries, there is an escalating demand globally for efficient renewable energy resources. Innovative energy storage solutions are expected to become a key component of the electricity grid, boosting reliability and helping to integrate renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

Anticipating the deployment of second life automotive batteries for energy storage systems, UL participated in the development of UL 1974, the Standard for Evaluation for Repurposing Batteries, to address the safety and reliability of repurposing batteries. In October 2018, UL 1974 was published by UL's nonprofit parent, Underwriters Laboratories, as a bi-national Standard of the United States and Canada.

"We look forward to enhancing the safety and reliability of second life battery energy storage systems through our collaboration with UL, the global safety science leader," said Youngcho Chi, president and chief innovation officer of Hyundai Motor Group.

