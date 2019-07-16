UL and ULC Warn of Counterfeit UL Marks on Fire Extinguishers (Release 19PN-11)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL and Underwriters Laboratories of Canada (ULC) that the fire extinguisher identified below bears counterfeit certification marks for the United States and Canada. This fire extinguisher has not been evaluated by UL or ULC to the appropriate Standards for safety and it is unknown if the fire extinguisher complies with any safety requirements.

The counterfeit fire extinguisher bears the company names, "Fire Equipment Company" and the "Amerex". The counterfeit fire extinguisher was not manufactured or labeled by Fire Equipment Company or Amerex. See below for identification.

Name of Product: Model 456 10CD fire extinguisher

Manufacturer: Unknown

Remedy: UL recommends that this product be removed from service as soon as possible as it has not been evaluated by UL or ULC.

Identification on the Products:

The fire extinguisher bears counterfeit UL and ULC certification marks illustrated below.

Please visit www.ul.com/news for photos

Other markings are noted below.

On the left side of the main label:

MODEL MODELE MODELO

456 10CD

FIRE EQUIPMENT

COMPANY

110 KINGS ROAD, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC USA, 28086

INTENTED FOR USE AT TEMPERATURES FROM -22°F TO 120°F

(note misspelling, "intented" instead of "intended")

On the right side of the main label:

Please visit www.ul.com/news for photos

CLASSIFICATION 10B C

TESTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ANSI/UL 154 AND ANSI/UL 711

TESTE CONFORMENENT AUX CAN/ULC-S503 AND CAN/ULC-S508

PROBADO BAJO LA NORMA ANSI/UL 154 Y ANSI/UL 711

EX2146

The "AMEREX" name is a separate label that appears below the main label.

Photos:

Please visit www.ul.com/news for photos

Known to be distributed in Costa Rica. May have been distributed in other areas.

