UL and Wintech Testing and Certification Combine to Provide Best in Class Testing and Certification Services to the Building Envelope Community

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science leader, announces the acquisition of Wintech Testing and Certification, a Telford, U.K.-based firm that provides testing and certification services to architects, building owners, manufacturers and others across the built environment community. The acquisition strengthens UL's expertise in the field of building envelope evaluation, testing and certification, and offers greater access to global markets.

Wintech Testing and Certification is a privately-owned firm that offers testing and certification services to the building envelope market. Wintech Testing and Certification's unique laboratory facilities are among the largest in the U.K. and are accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). Wintech Testing and Certification also holds accreditation from UKAS as a certification body operating several schemes involving certification of windows, doors, curtain walls, and rainscreen cladding. Over the last twenty-five years, Wintech Testing and Certification has contributed to many high-caliber projects throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

"UL and Wintech Testing and Certification have a shared mission and complementary businesses. We are relied upon by the building materials community for the services and knowledge that they need to enhance public safety, meet regulatory demands, protect brand value and successfully access the global market," said Kevin Faltin, vice president of UL Building and Life Safety Technologies division. "Working as one, UL and Wintech Testing and Certification will continue to grow the vision that has brought us together, that of becoming a global leader in the field of building envelope evaluation, testing and certification.''

Wintech Testing and Certification's employees will join and strengthen UL's existing building envelope team. The group's building science thought leadership and global center of excellence will be based out of the Telford, U.K. headquarters.

"We are excited by this opportunity to join forces with UL and provide best-in-class services to the building envelope community," said Gailord Nepp, former managing director of Wintech Testing and Certification and now European business development manager - Building Envelope Services for UL. "Our group's shared reputation for delivering industry leading services and in-depth industry knowledge will continue to strengthen our position as leaders in the field of building envelope evaluation, testing and certification. Joining forces with UL will allow us to significantly accelerate our growth and access to global markets, in addition to providing our clients with a broader range of complimentary services and expertise. Clients can rest assured that customer service and technical quality will remain our top priorities, and that our newly integrated capabilities will deliver even more value.''

The transaction closed on June 28, 2019. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

Michelle Press

PR Manager, UL

847-664-1966

michelle.press@ul.com

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

