UL Announces Agreement to Add Green Electronics Council EPEAT Registered Products to SPOT Online Database

The need to easily identify sustainable products is increasing, especially with IT products. In 2017, 1.5 billion mobile phones were sold worldwide1, more than doubling the global shipments of mobile phones just five years ago. By choosing more sustainable mobile phones, purchasers can help reduce e-waste, decrease the use of toxic substances, improve device packaging, avoid conflict minerals, support fair labor practices, and more. Procurement professionals who need to meet sustainable procurement requirements can search SPOT's more than 50,000 sustainable products by certification programs that are recognized by government purchasing guidelines, such as those recommended by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

"SPOT is the industry's largest credible sustainable product database and the inclusion of EPEAT products will make it the go-to tool for private sector and government purchasers to find sustainable IT products," said Alberto Uggetti, vice president and general manager of UL Environment. "Public and private sector large-scale purchasers in more than 43 countries rely on EPEAT and we are pleased that the upcoming inclusion of EPEAT products in SPOT will give purchasers access to the most comprehensive online product search platform for them to easily identify sustainable IT products that meet federal sustainable purchasing requirements."

"A key focus for the Green Electronics Council is to provide institutional purchasers access to a wide selection of high-performance, sustainable, and cost-competitive IT products, and by partnering with UL to feature EPEAT products on SPOT, we are making it easier for purchasers to engage in sustainable procurement," said Nancy Gillis, CEO of the Green Electronics Council. "Together with UL we are committed to empowering institutional purchasers to put their spend behind sustainable products and make a difference."

SPOT database is powered by UL, a leading safety science company and developer of globally-recognized sustainability standards with a 120+ year history. In addition to the SPOT add-in for Autodesk® Revit™, UL is developing tools such as expanded listings to enhance the ability to find and select healthier, more sustainable products.

To learn more about SPOT, visit ul.com/spot.

About UL Environment

UL Environment works to advance global sustainability, environmental health and safety by supporting the growth and development of environmentally preferable products, services and organizations. We help companies achieve their sustainability goals—and help purchasers, specifiers, retailers, governments and consumers find products they can trust. UL Environment offers environmental claim validations, multi-attribute product certifications, environmental product declarations, indoor air quality certification, product emissions testing, chemical transparency organizational sustainability certification and consulting. For more information, visit http://www.ul.com/environment and connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

About the Green Electronics Council

The Green Electronics Council (GEC) is a mission-driven global non-profit that collaborates to achieve a world in which only sustainable IT products are designed, manufactured, and purchased. GEC's flagship program is EPEAT, the leading global ecolabel for ICT products that provides manufacturers sustainable product design criteria and, through the online EPEAT Registry, provides institutional purchasers access to a wide selection of high-performance, sustainable, and cost-competitive IT products. Learn more at www.GreenElectronicsCouncil.org.

1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/263437/global-smartphone-sales-to-end-users-since-2007/

­­CONTACT: Sarah Partridge

UL Consumer

UL LLC

T: (404)-277-9118

sarah.partridge@ul.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-announces-agreement-to-add-green-electronics-council-epeat-registered-products-to-spot-online-database-300620170.html

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

