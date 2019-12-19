UL Announces Commitment to the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every company aspires to make an impact in the world. The United Nations Global Compact developed 10 principles to help guide a company's impact and transform the world we live in. The Ten Principles provide a blueprint to help shape a global culture where we end extreme poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity now and in the future.

UL, a leading global safety science company, announced today its commitment to the Ten Principles focused on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption by becoming a Signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate citizenship and sustainability initiative. The UN Global Compact supports companies doing business responsibly while taking strategic actions to advance broader societal goals with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation.

"We are dedicated today, as we've been for over a century, to helping shape a global culture of sustainability by our actions, services and offerings, which empower our customers, stakeholders and communities to realize a better world," said Jennifer Scanlon, UL's president and CEO. "As a company with a global presence and more than 14,000 employees, UL recognizes our responsibility to address societal and environmental needs and influence and inspire others toward a more sustainable future."

UL's mission to promote safe, secure and sustainable living and working environments for all people through its services and offerings aligns closely with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By signing on to the Compact, UL will be able to enhance its efforts by collaborating with other leading organizations focused on a more sustainable future.

"Sustainability at UL is a way of life," said Barb Guthrie, vice president of Corporate Sustainability. "We have challenged ourselves to broaden our definition of safety by addressing more issues, hazards and threats. We believe a safe world is a secure world, a healthy world, and a prosperous world. At UL, we believe in and work for a sustainable world for all. As a Signatory to the UN Global Compact, UL welcomes the opportunity to share our internal and external contributions regarding the principles of sustainability and the global impact of our actions to serve as a catalyst for others."

UL joins over 9,000 companies and organizations around the world who have signed the UN Global Compact and are committed to responsible corporate citizenship and sustainability. As a signatory, UL will complete an annual Communication on Progress (COP) submission, demonstrating its progress in working toward the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact. For more information about the UN Global Compact, go to www.unglobalcompact.org.

