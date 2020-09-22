UL Collaborates with Agilis to Simplify Chemical Material and Ingredient Sourcing

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading safety science company, announced today a collaboration with Agilis Chemicals. The collaboration leverages UL Prospector®, a leading search engine for chemical materials and ingredients and Agilis' e-commerce technology expertise in the chemical industry, to offer purchase and fulfillment solutions to Prospector users. Formulators and engineers who rely on Prospector for material and ingredient research and selection can now initiate material purchasing while on Prospector.

Additionally, over 4,500 suppliers on Prospector can now build branded e-commerce portals with Agilis and link them with Prospector to offer end users an easy, convenient and secure way to buy their products. This will allow suppliers to more easily reach purchase-ready material buyers. Producers can also enroll their distributors and third-party logistics (3PL) providers for seamless order fulfillment.

"For over 20 years, hundreds of thousands of global formulators have relied on Prospector to locate materials and ingredients from thousands of suppliers," said Pam Walker, business leader for the materials and supply chain division at UL. "The collaboration with Agilis provides what many of our users have requested for years, a way to initiate material purchase while on Prospector. Suppliers with products on Prospector will also benefit by being able to reach potential customers at the moment they are ready to purchase materials and ingredients."

Jay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Agilis, said, "This much-anticipated e-commerce service will simplify the process of chemical purchasing for both product developers and material suppliers. We believe that the benefits of this joint solution will extend across the entire chemicals supply chain, leading to growth, improved customer engagement and faster product innovation."

To learn more about the collaboration and new solution, visit the Agilis website or ULprospector.com.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

CONTACT: Jacqueline Reed

Marketing Manager

UL

T: 913.304.7852

SOURCE UL

Related Links

http://www.ul.com

