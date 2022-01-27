UL Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, proudly announced that it earned a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundations 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). CEI serves the nations foremost benchmarking survey and report, measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"The score we received is reflective of our ongoing commitment to providing a safe physical and psychological workplace where employees can be their authentic selves," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Inc. "When we create a safe, empowering space where everyone can achieve their goals, we can pursue our mission more successfully."

Companies that scored 100% on the 2022 CEI are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but many companies with global operations are also helping advance LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. UL's policies and benefits that helped to achieve this leadership recognition showcase the importance of ensuring all employees and their families feel safe and cared for.

"As a company, we are continuously striving to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are embedded into our work, lives and business to create an environment that benefits our employees, our customers and our communities," said Linda Chapin, chief human resources officer, UL. "We are proud to have earned a spot on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index and look forward to continuing to demonstrate this commitment through our policies and actions."

To achieve a perfect score, companies must have fully inclusive equal employment opportunity policies, provide equal employment benefits, publicly demonstrate their commitment to equality and exercise responsible citizenship.

