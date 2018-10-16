UL Expands Automotive Test Portfolio with Additional Emissions Testing in their Performance Materials Labs in Krefeld (Germany) and Melville (U.S.)

Expansion offers more comprehensive solutions to both Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier Suppliers

MELVILLE, N.Y. and KREFELD, Germany, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science company, has expanded its automotive testing service with additional test methods for the analysis of emissions from polymeric component parts. The new methods in UL´s service portfolio include:

VDA 270; Determination of the odor characteristics of trim materials in motor vehicles;

VDA 276; Determination of organic emissions from automotive interior parts using a 1 m³ test chamber;

VDA 278: Thermodesorption-GC/MS analysis of organic emissions from non-metallic materials for automobiles, and

Fogging measurement according to DIN 75201.

As a unique add-on service for customers worldwide, UL's Krefeld facility supplies injection molded specimens for round robin emission testing to support highest quality standards in the industry.

"Interior emission testing has become an integral part of every full scope polymer materials analysis in the automotive industry," said Thomas Wagner, PhD, automotive business manager of UL's Performance Material division. "Expanding our service portfolio to include emissions testing complements our other automotive testing capabilities and helps ensure that our customers are meeting the latest global and local regulatory requirements."

The ISO 17025 accredited Performance Materials test centers in Melville and Krefeld-Uerdingen offer a unique set of all-inclusive services. With highly specialized testing laboratories and comprehensive material databases, the Performance Materials division of UL supports automotive manufacturers and Tier suppliers from product concept stage to early product development through to final Part Production Approval Process (PPAP) for an optimized time-to-market.

UL will be exhibiting at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB), October 16th – 18th, 2018 in Wolfsburg, Germany. Visitors can talk to UL's automotive experts in Hall 6, Booth 6305 about their specific automotive testing requirements.

For more information about UL's entire automotive testing portfolio, visit http://www.ulttc.com/en/industries/automobil.html or contact:

Thomas Wagner

Automotive Business Manager

thomas.wagner@ul.com

+49 2151 5370 234

