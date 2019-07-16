UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute Launches Close Before You Doze Video Contest

COLUMBIA, Md., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) launched today a nationwide contest aimed at spreading the Close Before You Doze fire safety message. This public safety campaign encourages everyone to close all the doors in their homes each night before bed as research conducted by UL FSRI shows that in a home fire, a closed door can be an effective barrier against deadly levels of carbon monoxide, smoke and flames. Now, UL FSRI is looking for the public's help to share this message via videos that educate viewers on the importance of closing bedroom doors. The creative interpretations of this life-saving message will raise awareness and promote fire safety, and UL FSRI has committed to donating funds to the winners' local fire department, or department of their choosing, to put toward fire safety education.

The contest is open now through Aug. 31, 2019. All qualifying submissions will be published on CloseYourDoor.org/contest, and the public will vote to determine the top eight finalists. The public voting period will run Sept. 3-15, 2019, and a panel of UL representatives will select the top contestants from the eight finalists. The winners, who will be announced in Oct. ahead of Fire Prevention Week, will receive a donation in their name to their local fire department, or fire department of their choosing, with a grand prize donation of $25,000. The runner-up and second runner-up will receive $15,000 and $10,000, respectively, and five additional winners will be recognized with a $5,000 donation and honorable mention.

"We want this video contest to inspire passionate, creative minds across the country to develop fresh, innovative and memorable ways to deliver the Close Before You Doze message," said Zoe Susice, director of strategy and marketing at UL FSRI. "We're open to all creative interpretations – if you are a singer, write a song about fire safety and film your performance; if you have graphic design skills, make an animated short; or if you are pet-obsessed, your animal can be the star and tell people to Close Before You Doze."

Brad Tanner, aka Brad the Dad, created a Close Before Your Doze music video which will be released today at 7 p.m. ET to inspire contest entrants. A member of the fire service community, Tanner took a creative spin on sharing this critical message.

"We were surprised and impressed by Brad's informative, edgy and catchy song," continued Susice. "We're excited to see what others come up with over the course of the contest."

For more information about the contest and to submit a video, please visit CloseYourDoor.org/contest.

About UL FSRI :

UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) advances fire research knowledge and develops cutting edge, practical fire service education aimed at helping firefighters stay safe while more effectively protecting people and property. Guided by a global advisory board comprised of fire service personnel, UL FSRI investigates residential, commercial, and industrial fires through full-scale testing, field-testing, and modeling to replicate actual fires faced by firefighters. Research results are shared through interactive training courses that have reached hundreds of thousands of firefighters globally. To learn more, visit ULFirefighterSafety.org. Follow UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About UL:

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org. To learn more about our business solutions, visit UL.com.

