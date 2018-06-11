UL First Lab Recognized by PCI Security Standards Council to Perform Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) Security Evaluations

"PIN on COTS is helping to enable secure payment options in cashless societies," says Isabelle Noblanc, UL's VP & GM for Identity Management & Security. "UL is proud to have the first labs in the world to provide this critical security evaluation."

The Software PIN on COTS standard is expected to drive considerable innovation in the payment market and to advance the disruption in the payment landscape that has been expanding rapidly over the last years. Andrew Jamieson, UL Director of Technology and Security states, "with this accreditation UL continues to prove that we are at the forefront of the fintech revolution, facilitating the business of our customers whilst ensuring that the market needs for security and interoperability are properly met."

UL is excited to support their customers in the evaluation of new SPoC solutions. The first full evaluations are scheduled to kick-off immediately with market-leading global brands. The first SPoC compliant systems are expected to have successfully completed the evaluation and be available by end of the year.

With more and more businesses accepting payments via smartphones, tablets or other COTS devices, UL's SPoC security evaluation will bring these businesses and their customers the best available protection for their payment data. Providing trusted and critical security solutions, essential for mitigating risk for an interconnected and cashless world.

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

UL's people proactively collaborate with industry players to define robust standards and policies, bringing global expertise to local needs. UL has accreditations from industry bodies including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, JCB, American Express, EMVCo, UnionPay, PCI, GCF, GlobalPlatform, NFC Forum, and many others.

For more information please visit ims.ul.com.

