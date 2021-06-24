UL Inc. Announces Three New Appointments to its Board of Directors

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Inc., the global safety science leader, today announced the appointments of Charles W. (Hoop) Hooper, retired lieutenant general, U.S. Army; Lisa M. Lambert, chief technical and innovation officer of National Grid and founder and president of National Grid Partners; and Michael Thaman, former CEO and executive chairman of the board of Owens Corning, to its board of directors. These appointments bring UL Inc.'s board of directors to 11 members.

UL is a 127-year-old global organization that fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. Underwriters Laboratories, UL's nonprofit parent company, advances the UL mission by combining research, outreach, standards development and education to drive the discovery and application of scientific knowledge.

"I am delighted to welcome our new appointees to UL Inc.'s board of directors," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Inc. "They join UL at an exciting time as we leverage our expertise to continue partnering with our customers to be their most trusted safety, security and sustainability partner. We – UL and our customers – will undoubtedly benefit from their experience, guidance and expertise."

"We are so pleased to welcome the newest members of UL Inc.'s board of directors," said James M. Shannon, chairman of UL Inc.'s board of directors. "Their insight and perspective will help guide and inform UL as we help customers navigate the increasingly complex and connected world."

Charles W. "Hoop" Hooper

Considered one of the leading experts on U.S. military equipment and technology, Lt. General Hooper most recently led the Defense Security Cooperation Agency providing strategic and financial leadership for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of State and Department of Commerce entities responsible for foreign military sales and foreign financial assistance. Lt. General Hooper is also regarded as one of the U.S.'s foremost experts on China's foreign policy, defense industries and military, as well as Asia-Pacific security issues. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a senior fellow at the Harvard University Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

Lisa M. Lambert



A veteran of Fortune 500 companies, as well as startups, Ms. Lambert has nearly 30 years of experience in technology innovation, venture investing and executive leadership. She currently serves as the chief technology and innovation officer for National Grid and is the founder and president of National Grid Partners (NGP), the utility sector's first innovation and investing firm. In addition to clean energy, she gained extensive experience in driving successful investments in software technology, internet of things, and enterprise infrastructure companies during her time with Intel Capital and The Westly Group, a clean technology private venture capital firm. Ms. Lambert also sits on the board of directors for Laredo Petroleum, and spatial intelligence start-up, Pathr.ai. She is a former director of the National Venture Capital Association.

Michael Thaman



Mr. Thaman offers a wealth of leadership, versatility and strategic insight earned over a distinguished tenure as CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Owens Corning, a global building and industrial materials leader that operates across 33 countries worldwide. In addition to his current role as advisor to UBQ Materials, Mr. Thaman sits on the board of directors for Kohler Co., Sherwin-Williams and the Toledo Museum of Art. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Toledo Symphony.

